How to Watch Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain: Stream Ligue 1 Live

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain start their defense of the French crown on Saturday when they travel to a Clermont team that conceded 10 goals in their two meetings last season. Les Parisiens aren’t expected to make many changes from the team that thrashed Nantes 4-0 to lift the Trophees des Champions, although the return of Kylian Mbappe to face Les Lanciers will be a very welcome one.

The 2018 World Cup-winner was suspended for the ceremonial match-up but is back in the picture when his side needs him most, hoping to finish as Ligue’s top scorer for the fifth consecutive campaign.

Mbappe, 23, topped the charts with 28 goals in 33 leagues games last season, only 10 fewer than Clermont’s collective haul for the entire term.

It was only back in April that the France star and teammate Neymar grabbed a hat-trick apiece in their last visit to the Stade Gabriel Montpied. And Mbappe boasts a 100 percent record against this particular foe, having also scored in PSG’s 4-0 victory in the reverse fixture seven months prior.

Mauricio Pochettino has been replaced at the helm by Christophe Galtier, the club’s first French manager since Laurent Blanc departed in 2016.

The former Nice tactician has a major opportunity to finally put PSG on the map among their continental peers and clinch that long-desired Champions League crown, though domestic dominance is also expected of the capital club.

Clermont boss has relied largely on free transfers to improve his side’s options this summer, with former Lyon playmaker Maxime Gonalons among the most promising.

