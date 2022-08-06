Skip to main content

How to Watch Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain: Stream Ligue 1 Live, TV Channel

Paris Saint-Germain travel to face Clermont Foot in their first fixture of the new Ligue 1 season

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain start their defense of the French crown on Saturday when they travel to a Clermont team that conceded 10 goals in their two meetings last season. Les Parisiens aren’t expected to make many changes from the team that thrashed Nantes 4-0 to lift the Trophees des Champions, although the return of Kylian Mbappe to face Les Lanciers will be a very welcome one.

The 2018 World Cup-winner was suspended for the ceremonial match-up but is back in the picture when his side needs him most, hoping to finish as Ligue’s top scorer for the fifth consecutive campaign.

How to Watch Clermont vs. PSG Today

Game Date: August 6, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can stream Clermont vs. PSG on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Mbappe, 23, topped the charts with 28 goals in 33 leagues games last season, only 10 fewer than Clermont’s collective haul for the entire term.

It was only back in April that the France star and teammate Neymar grabbed a hat-trick apiece in their last visit to the Stade Gabriel Montpied. And Mbappe boasts a 100 percent record against this particular foe, having also scored in PSG’s 4-0 victory in the reverse fixture seven months prior.

Mauricio Pochettino has been replaced at the helm by Christophe Galtier, the club’s first French manager since Laurent Blanc departed in 2016.

The former Nice tactician has a major opportunity to finally put PSG on the map among their continental peers and clinch that long-desired Champions League crown, though domestic dominance is also expected of the capital club.

Clermont boss has relied largely on free transfers to improve his side’s options this summer, with former Lyon playmaker Maxime Gonalons among the most promising.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Clermont Foot vs. Paris Saint-Germain

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

messi psg
Soccer

How to Watch Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain: Stream Ligue 1 Live

By Tom Sunderland16 seconds ago
Cornhole
cornhole

How to Watch the ACL Singles World Championship: Stream Cornhole Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina7 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch the Citi Open, Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle16 minutes ago
baseball field
Baseball

How to Watch Springfield vs Mobile: Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball

By Adam Childs23 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daria Saville vs. Kaia Kanepi at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
FInland Hockey
Hockey

How to Watch Finland vs the Czech Republic: Stream Hlinka Gretzky Cup Live

By Matthew Beighle33 minutes ago
pickleball
Pickleball

How to Watch Selkirk Labs Showdown Semifinals: Stream Pickleball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs37 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Wu and Patrick Rodgers walk off the ninth green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch Wyndham Championship, Third Round: Watch PGA Tour Golf Live, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle51 minutes ago
Big3
Basketball

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 8: Live Stream, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina55 minutes ago