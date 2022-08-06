How to Watch Everton vs Chelsea: Stream EPL Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

Chelsea face Frank Lampard's Everton as a fresh Premier League campaign begins Saturday

Frank Lampard’s first full season as Everton manager begins against his beloved Chelsea, hoping to put past emotions aside in pursuit of a perfect start to the Premier League campaign. The Blues legend guided his Toffees to a key 1-0 win over his former employers when they visited Goodison Park in May, going on to scrape top-flight survival by just four points.

How to Watch Everton vs. Chelsea Today

Game Date: August 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network (United States) / Fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Everton vs. Chelsea on fuboTV: Start your free trial today in the United States!

Chelsea are also in the midst of a rebirth after Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly purchased the club from Roman Abramovich due to the oligarch’s links with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

And like every new Chelsea owner of the modern era, Boehly has duly dipped his hands into his pockets and pulled off a plethora of new signings for Thomas Tuchel.

It was a financial blow to lose center-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers—to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively. However, around $200 million worth of new talent has come through the entrance; Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly will look to plug gaps in defense, England’s Raheem Sterling will add proven Premier League talent out wide, and Marc Cucurella officially became a Blue on Friday:

It’s unlikely the Spaniard will have any part to play on Saturday given the 24-hour turnaround, though Koulibaly and Sterling could slot straight into Tuchel’s XI.

Everton have been far more frugal and have spent just £20 million acquiring Dwight McNeil from Burnley. His relegated team-mate, James Tarkowski, also joined on a free transfer to bolster the Toffees’ defense, while left-back Ruben Vinagre has moved from Sporting CP on loan.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s recent injury leaves Lampard scrambling for striker options at the worst moment possible, hampering the England icon’s chances of an upset against some familiar faces.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Everton vs. Chelsea

TV CHANNEL: USA Network (USA) / fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Chelsea
Soccer

