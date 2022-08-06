Skip to main content

How to Watch Monterrey vs. León: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monterrey and León meet at BBVA Bancomer Stadium on Saturday in Liga MX regular season action.

With both teams sitting on just one loss so far this season, Monterrey and León face off at BBVA Bancomer Stadium on Saturday in the seventh matchday of the apertura 2022 season. Monterrey is currently in third place in the Liga MX table with 13 points after six matches, while León is sixth in the standings with nine points in the same amount of matches.

How to Watch Monterrey vs. León Today:

Match Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Monterrey vs. León match with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Monterrey opened its apertura 2022 account with a thrilling 4-3 loss to Santos Laguna on July 3. 

Since then, Los Rayados have gone undefeated in its next five matches with four wins and one draw in that span. In the club's most recent outing, Monterrey drew 1-1 in Mexico City against Pumas UNAM on July 31. Nicolás Freire put the ball in the back of his own net which was the club's only goal in the draw.

León, meanwhile, is coming off of a dramatic 3-2 finish over América last Sunday. Víctor Dávila and Osvaldo Rodríguez put León up 2-1 in the 66th minute only for Henry Martín to score his second goal of the match in the 80th minute. Ángel Mena then put away a penalty kick 15 minutes into stoppage time to secure all three points for La Fiera.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0012765682h
