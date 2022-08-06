How to New England Revolution at Orlando City SC

Orlando City hosts the New England Revolution for a huge Eastern Conference clash in MLS on Saturday.

After both teams failed to notch victories in their matches last week, the Revolution travel to Exploria Stadium to take on Eastern Conference foe Orlando City on Saturday night.

How to Watch New England Revolution at Orlando City Today

Game Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

Despite a last-second loss to D.C. United last week, Orlando City still holds a firm position in the Eastern Conference playoff race with 30 points on eight wins and six draws, putting them in fifth place in the East. New England, on the other hand, is still trying to claw its way into a playoff spot, with 27 points on six wins and nine draws this season.

In a stunning loss to D.C. United last week, Orlando City’s Júnior Urso scored the opening goal of the match in the ninth minute. Orlando held the lead all the way into second-half stoppage time. However, manager Wayne Rooney’s team scored twice in stoppage time to shock the visitors. Christopher Durkin and Taxi Fountas scored a pair of goals for United in the closing minutes.

As for the Revolution, New England extended its home unbeaten streak to eight games by a scoreless draw for the second consecutive match against Toronto FC. The result didn’t come without a scare, though, as Toronto was awarded a penalty kick in the 76th minute. Revolution goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic saved Lorenzo Insigne’s penalty to preserve the tie for the Revs.

The Revolution look to get on the scorer's sheet for the first time in three matches when they face Orlando City at Exploria Stadium on Saturday night.

