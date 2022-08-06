How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

Los Angeles FC takes the MLS's best record on the road to face Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Los Angeles currently has the most points (48) and wins (15) in MLS play this season, with an outstanding pace of taking a point in 18 of their 22 matches. LAFC leads the Western Conference by four points over Austin. Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, is also in a playoff position, sitting in fifth with 34 points on nine wins and seven draws this season.

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. Los Angeles FC Today

Game Date: August 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS

In their most recent MLS match, LAFC rallied back from a rare own goal to earn a 2-1 victory over Seattle in Los Angeles. LAFC won its fourth-straight match when Kwadwo Opoku and Carlos Vela quickly erased the own goal by each scoring in the first half to give LAFC the lead.

As for Real Salt Lake, it played San Jose to a 2-2 draw but needed some last-second heroics to pull out the point. RSL’s Jefferson Savarino scored in second-half stoppage time to rescue the visitors from a disappointing loss to a non-playoff team.

