The Seattle Sounders travel to face Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday in MLS action.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium plays host to the inter-conference matchup between Seattle and Atlanta on Saturday in MLS regular season action. The home side finds itself in 12th place in the East with 25 points after 22 matches so far in the campaign, while the Sounders are sixth in the West with 32 points after 23 matches.

Match Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream the Seattle Sounders FC at Atlanta United FC match with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Atlanta is winless in its last three matches in MLS action with two draws and a defeat in that span. The run started with a 1-1 draw at home against Orlando City on July 17. That performance was followed by a 2-0 loss to the Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 24. Finally, in the club's most recent outing, Atlanta met Chicago to a scoreless draw at Soldier Field on July 30.

Meanwhile, Seattle is coming off of a 1-0 win over FC Dallas on August 2 thanks to a first-half penalty kick from Nicolás Lodeiro.

August
6
2022

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) misses breakaway goal opportunity against Portland Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham (1) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Atlanta United FC: Stream MLS Live

