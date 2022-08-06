Skip to main content

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ligue 1 action continues on Saturday when Strasbourg and AS Monaco face off at La Meinau Stadium.

La Meinau Stadium will play host to the matchup between Strasbourg and AS Monaco on Saturday, the first matchday of the Ligue 1 season. Strasbourg will look to extend its unbeaten run of four games at home when playing AS Monaco, with three wins and just one draw in that span.

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco in Canada Today:

Match Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live stream the Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco match with fuboTV: Start your subscription today!

Monaco's competitive season actually began on August 2 in the third qualifying round for the upcoming UEFA Champions League. The Ligue 1 side drew 1-1 at home against Eredivisie giant PSV in the first leg of the matchup. Joey Veerman put the Dutch side up in the first half, but Monaco's Axel Disasi drew the teams level in the 80th minute. The second leg will be played on August 9 at Philips Stadium.

Meanwhile, Strasbourg is coming off of a 3-0 win over Liverpool on July 31. Adrien Thomasson notched a brace and Habib Diallo added a third in the big win over Jürgen Klopp's side. The club will now look to take that momentum into its match against Monaco on Saturday in Ligue 1 action.

