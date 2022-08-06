How to Watch Torino vs. Palermo in Canada

The Coppa Italia calls Palermo into Torino's line of fire on Saturday in this exciting Serie A matchup.

Torino will begin its 2022-23 campaign slightly ahead of most Serie A peers as second-tier Palermo visit the Bull in the first proper round of this year’s Coppa Italia.

Ivan Juric’s men are one of 12 top-flight teams who enter the cup competition in this round, presenting Torino with what will be their first encounter against the Rosanero in more than five years.

Palermo have returned to Serie B after winning the Serie C playoffs at the end of last season, but Torino could prove too classy for the visitors after a top-half finish in Serie A.

If Juric has raised expectations of what is possible in Turin, he faces a difficult test in attempting to replicate last season’s success after a wave of high-profile exits this summer.

Brazilian defender Bremer and Italy frontman Andrea Belotti are easily the most damaging departures, while servants like Cristian Ansaldi and Tomas Rincon are big losses in terms of squad experience.

Juventus paid $45 million for Bremer, yet only a fraction of that has been spent attempting to replenish the first-team squad. It also didn’t bode well when manager Juric was recently seen quarreling with sporting director Davide Vagnati so close to the new season:

Palermo have naught to lose at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, with more than 13 years having passed since they last tamed the Bull and eight encounters without a win since then.

The Rosanero won three times in pre-season despite manager Silvio Bandini and director Renzo Castagnini both resigning in late July. The players will look to rally in order to preserve any hopes of a cup conquest, but the threat of five-time champions Torino may prove too much.

