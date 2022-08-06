How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton in Canada

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Antonio Conte's Tottenham host Southampton as a new Premier League campaign gets underway on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur is on the cusp of what has the potential to be their biggest Premier League season to date, with a home opener against Southampton the first item on the agenda.

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Southampton Today

Game Date: August 6, 2022

Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

Game Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Tottenham vs. Southampton on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Spurs welcome the Saints to north London as Antonio Conte begins his first full season in the capital, hoping this summer’s smorgasbord of pre-season signings allows him to stamp his imprint on the club.

Tottenham’s tide of transfers could quietly put give them an outsider’s chance at the title, while Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men are seeking drastic improvement after narrowly avoiding relegation last term.

A first pre-season under Conte’s regime has the potential to transform the side, with the Italian famed for his relentless standards when it comes to fitness and diet.

Gery Neville told Sky Sports he sees Spurs as the only team likely to crack the recent duopoly between Manchester City and Liverpool, high praise given the quality of both outfits:

Conte has addressed a number of specialist areas by bringing in the likes of Ivan Perisic, Djed Spence, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison in recent months. The latter won’t feature on Saturday after he was retrospectively suspended for throwing a flare off the field for Everton last season, while Bissouma is a doubt after picking up a knock in training.

Son Heung-min helped inspire Spurs to fourth last season and shared the Golden Boot with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah after netting 23 times in the league. England captain Harry Kane wasn’t far behind in fourth with 17, and Tottenham’s top duo will be out to best those numbers this term.

Southampton twice came from behind to beat Tottenham 3-2 in front of their own fans in January when Che Adams scored an 82nd-minute winner for the Saints.

That marked the end of a six-year wait following Southampton’s last away win over Spurs, who will be out to restore dominance in this fixture in week one.

Soccer

