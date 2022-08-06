How to Watch Toulouse vs. OGC Nice is Canada

Southern rivals will face off once again as Toulouse host Nice for the first time in two-and-a-half years, each looking to inject some early pace into their Ligue 1 campaign.

Les Aigions completed a conclusive double over Les Pitchouns during their relegation campaign of 2020, but the former top-flight mainstays will hope for a closer contest in their return to the first tier.

Toulouse are without a win in their last three meetings with Nice and haven’t beaten the Eaglets in league competition since February 2018, hoping to turn a new leaf among the French elite.

Philippe Montanier led Les Violets to promotion last season as champions of Ligue 2, looking a cut above the competition for almost all of their season.

Nice are banking on Swiss strategist Lucien Favre making a splash on the French Riviera after he joined the club as a replacement for Christophe Galtier, who has taken over champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Favre has been without a club for two years but has an exciting project in Nice, who ended last season in fifth following a tense battle for Ligue’s final Champions League qualifying spot:

Along with the pool of talents already at the Allianz Riviera, Nice have also signed Wales star Aaron Ramsey and Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. That’s without mentioning defensive prospects Mattia Viti—a 20-year-old center-back from Empoli—and Alexis Beka Beka, a 21-year-old right back (who can also play in midfield) who spent last season at Lokomotiv Moscow.

Toulouse are back in Ligue 1 after promoting an attacking style of play that saw them finish with at least 21 goals more to their credit than any other team, but there are questions as to whether that can be maintained this term.

The club has made several new signings this summer, although Zakaria Aboukhal, a wing prospect from AZ Alkmaar, is perhaps the only new asset with a chance of cracking Montanier’s XI.

