Premier League champions Manchester City may have been first across the finish line last season, but they’ll be last to begin the new campaign when they travel to West Ham on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men beat Liverpool by a single point to claim their fourth Premier League title in the Catalan’s sixth season, hoping to make it three in a row for the first time in their history this term.

The Citizens were held 2-2 at the London Stadium in their penultimate outing en route to the title last season, but the arrival of one Erling Haaland has City believing this could signal the start of a new chapter for the club.

Haaland’s capture is largely recognized as one of the most significant pieces of transfer business in modern memory, both due to the player’s quality and the value of his release clause being just $ .

The 22-year-old—son of former City defender Alf Inge Haaland—has plundered goals wherever he’s gone in his career to date and is looking to make his own legacy in Manchester. Haaland moves back to his birth country after scoring 86 times in 89 appearances for Dortmund, and the service he’ll receive under Guardiola means he won’t be stuck for chances.

West Ham would have had a new asset of their own to help tame the Norwegian, but $35 million man Nayef Aguerd was injured in pre-season and will miss Sunday’s outing against City.

Fellow new arrival Gianluca Scamacca could be in the squad after moving from Sassuolo, though the Italy frontman may need more time to adjust to his new surroundings.

City center-backs John Stones and Aymeric Laporte remain out due to recent injuries, meaning Nathan Ake will likely partner Ruben Dias in the heart of defense.

