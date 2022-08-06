How to Watch West Ham United vs. Manchester City in Canada

Skip to main content

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City begin their defense of the Premier League crown at West Ham.

Premier League champions Manchester City may have been first across the finish line last season, but they’ll be last to begin the new campaign when they travel to West Ham on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men beat Liverpool by a single point to claim their fourth Premier League title in the Catalan’s sixth season, hoping to make it three in a row for the first time in their history this term.

How to Watch West Ham vs. Manchester City in Canada Today

Game Date: August 7, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Game Venue: London Stadium, London, England

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream West Ham vs. Manchester City on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Citizens were held 2-2 at the London Stadium in their penultimate outing en route to the title last season, but the arrival of one Erling Haaland has City believing this could signal the start of a new chapter for the club.

Haaland’s capture is largely recognized as one of the most significant pieces of transfer business in modern memory, both due to the player’s quality and the value of his release clause being just $ .

The 22-year-old—son of former City defender Alf Inge Haaland—has plundered goals wherever he’s gone in his career to date and is looking to make his own legacy in Manchester. Haaland moves back to his birth country after scoring 86 times in 89 appearances for Dortmund, and the service he’ll receive under Guardiola means he won’t be stuck for chances.

West Ham would have had a new asset of their own to help tame the Norwegian, but $35 million man Nayef Aguerd was injured in pre-season and will miss Sunday’s outing against City.

Fellow new arrival Gianluca Scamacca could be in the squad after moving from Sassuolo, though the Italy frontman may need more time to adjust to his new surroundings.

City center-backs John Stones and Aymeric Laporte remain out due to recent injuries, meaning Nathan Ake will likely partner Ruben Dias in the heart of defense.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
7
2022

West Ham United vs. Manchester City

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
11:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1013566755h
Soccer

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Manchester City in Canada

By Tom Sunderland30 seconds ago
imago1009439952h
Golf

How to Watch the Cazoo Open, Final Round

By Matthew Beighle6 minutes ago
imago1012157011h
Soccer

How to Watch Lille vs. Auxerre in Canada

By Tom Sunderland12 minutes ago
imago1013536713h
Soccer

How to Watch Toulouse vs. OGC Nice is Canada

By Tom Sunderland16 minutes ago
Aug 3, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Aug 3, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Yadiel Hernandez (29) is congratulated by designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Yadiel Hernandez (29) is congratulated by designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago