How to Watch América vs. Juárez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

América and Juárez face off at Azteca Stadium on Sunday in Liga MX regular season action.

The historic Azteca Stadium plays host to the Liga MX matchup between América and Juárez on Sunday in the apertura 2022 tournament. Juárez currently finds itself in 12th place in the Liga MX table with six points in six matches, while Las Águilas are in 15th place with just four points in five matches.

How to Watch América vs. Juárez Today:

Match Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KWEX-San Antonio, TX)

Live stream the América vs. Juárez match with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

América is coming off of a 3-2 loss to León on Sunday at León Stadium. The match was level at 2-2 thanks to Henry Martín's brace, the second of which hit the back of the net in the 80th minute of the match. Ángel Mena then put away a penalty kick 15 minutes into stoppage time to secure all three points for León in the dramatic finish.

Meanwhile, Juárez is coming off of a 1-1 draw at home against Toluca on July 29. Maximiliano Olivera scored in the 88th minute to put Hernán Cristante's men ahead with just a few minutes to spare in the match. Jean Meneses then drew the match level in the 92nd minute for a dramatic finish of their own at Olímpico Benito Juárez Stadium.

