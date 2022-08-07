Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs Necaxa: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

Necaxa travels to face Atlético San Luis at Alfonso Lastras Stadium on Sunday in Liga MX regular season action.

Alfonso Lastras Stadium will play host to the matchup between Atlético San Luis and Necaxa on Sunday on the seventh matchday of the Apertura 2022 tournament. The home side is currently in 13th place in the Liga MX standings with six points, while Necaxa is eighth in the table with nine points.

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Necaxa Today:

Match Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Match Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream the Atlético San Luis vs. Necaxa match with fuboTV: Start your subscription today!

Necaxa is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Cruz Azul on July 30, the club's third loss of the season. The defeat snapped a two-match winning streak for the club which began on July 22 with a 1-0 finish over Juárez at Victoria Stadium. Necaxa then hosted Pachuca to a 2-0 win on July 27 thanks to goals from Bryan Garnica and Milton Giménez.

San Luis, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back scoreless draws in Liga MX action with the most recent tie being against Puebla on July 30 at Cuauhtémoc Stadium. San Luis has scored just three goals in six matches so far in the Apertura 2022 season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

