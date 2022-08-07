How to Watch Marseille vs Stade Reims: Stream Ligue 1 Live, TV Channel

Marseille host Reims in their first outing of the new Ligue 1 season

Opening weekend in Ligue 1 sees Marseille host Reims on Sunday in what will be Igor Tudor’s first test since arriving at the Stade Velodrome during the off-season.

The former Juventus staple has taken on a promising new challenge after impressing at Verona’s helm last term, hoping to take Les Olympiens to a Week 1 over Les Rouges et Blancs.

Sunday’s fixture takes place almost three years to the day after Reims last won at the Velodrome, though it’s remarkable that it’s actually been even longer since Marseille last beat Reims on their own soil.

Twice as long in fact, with Marseille now a little more than six years removed from their last home win over their northern rivals.

It’s been 60 years since Reims won the most recent of their six league crowns during their heyday, while Marseille enters the new season out to improve upon last season’s runner-up medal.

Les Olympiens have been busy at work over the summer months, replacing the departed Jorge Sampaoli with Tudor at the helm, as well as conducting a glut of player business.

Deals were completed for Pau Lopez, Matteo Guendouzi, Cengiz Under and Arkadiusz Milik after last season’s loans, but Jordan Veretout from AS Roma is a new face to get excited about:

Reims’ acquisition of Japan winger Junya Ito from Genk is the jewel of this summer’s transfer business, while defender Andrew Gravillon could also start Sunday after joining from Inter Milan.

Oscar Garcia’s tenure at the Stade Auguste-Delaune got off to a fine start after guiding Reims to 12th last term, and he hopes to extend a resilient run of form in Marseille to start the new season.

