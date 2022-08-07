Skip to main content

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pachuca and Tigres UANL face off at Hidalgo Stadium on Sunday in Liga MX regular season action.

Hidalgo Stadium will host the matchup between Pachuca and Tigres on Sunday on the seventh matchday of the apertura 2022 tournament. Both clubs have lost just once so far in the regular season campaign, with Tigres currently sitting atop the standings with 15 points while Pachuca sits in seventh place with nine points.

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL Today:

Match Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Match Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live stream the Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL match with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

After losing 3-2 to Cruz Azul in its apertura 2022 debut on July 2, Tigres has gone on to win their next five matches in a row in Liga MX action. The most recent win was a 2-1 finish over Querétaro on July 30 thanks to goals from Nicolás López and Jordy Caicedo. Caicedo and Juan Pablo Vigón both received red cards in the second half and will be unavailable to play in the match against Pachuca on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Pachuca is coming off of a scoreless draw against Guadalajara on Saturday where Óscar Murillo received a red card in the first half, making the Colombian defender also unavailable for the match against Tigres on Sunday.

