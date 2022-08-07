How to Watch Rennes vs Lorient: Stream Ligue 1 Live, TV Channel

Lorient hope to turn a new leaf as it opens the Ligue 1 campaign at Rennes

Rennes hope to extend a six-match unbeaten streak against Lorient when Regis Le Bris makes his senior managerial debut at Roazhon Park. Les Rouges et Noir impressed en route to a fourth-place finish last season, laying a firm foundation for manager Bruno Genesio to get off to a fast start against Lew Merlus.

Lorient has far lower expectations after just about scraping top-flight survival last term, looking to start afresh after replacing head coach Christophe Pelissier over the summer. And Le Gris begins his sideline career against the club where he’s carried out the majority of his coaching career to date.

How to Watch Rennes vs. Lorient Today

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 11:05 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

You can stream Rennes vs. Lorient on fuboTV

Le Gris was a youth coach at Rennes between 2005 and 2012, returning to his coaching roots in what he’ll hope will be a successful headliner in France’s first tier.

His Ligue 1 bow comes against the only other attack that could hold a candle to that of champions Paris Saint-Germain last season. Rennes scored 82 goals in their 38 games—just eight fewer than PSG—and boasted a defense to rival the rest of their peers.

The $35 million sale of center-back Nayef Aguerd to West Ham is a blow to the XI, though Genesio has Premier League reinforcements in the shape of Tottenham’s Joe Rodon (on loan):

The Welshman and fellow new arrival Arthur Theate should make up the heart of Rennes’ back line for Week 1.

Lorient received a 5-0 rollicking at Roazhon Park when they visited last season, and it’s been almost a decade since Los Merlus last beat Rennes away.

Ending that decade-long drought would be the best sign yet that Lorient is on the right track under new boss Le Gris, whose personal connection to Rennes would make an upset all the sweeter.

