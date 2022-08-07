Italy's season gets underway with an early round of Coppa Italia fixtures as Salernitana takes on Parma.

The new season starts for Salernitana on Sunday when they host second-tier Parma in the first proper round of the Coppa Italia, hoping to join the likes of Torino, Udinese and Sampdoria in the next round.

The Crusaders have won the cup competition on three occasions but are 20 years removed from the last of those triumphs, while the Garnets are still targeting their first Coppa Italia crown.

How to Watch Salernitana vs. Parma in Canada Today

Game Date: August 7, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

You can stream Salernitana vs. Parma on fuboTV

Salernitana could have been playing in the same division as Parma this season were it not for the point that kept them above the top-flight relegation places, hoping to extend their status among the elite.

While Parma may be a league lower than their upcoming opponents, it’s Sunday’s underdogs who have maintained the upper hand in this fixture.

In fact, the side from Salerno has never beaten Parma in competition, a dismal run that includes three losses at home to the visitors from Emilia-Romagna.

Fabio Pecchia has taken up the mantle at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in the hopes he can end Parma’s two-season hiatus from Serie A, though a cup run wouldn’t go astray.

The new boss has made improvements in defense and midfield particularly, with Enrico Delprato, Simone Romagnoli and Nahuel Estevez arriving from Atalanta, Empoli and Crotone, respectively.

Salernitana only ventured as far as the second round in last season’s Coppa and will be hopeful of besting that mark this time around.

The Garnets have historically struggled hosting Parma in front of their own fans, but a season-opener would be a fine stage to shrug off those nerves in search of a landmark win.

