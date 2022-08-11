CD Godoy Cruz vs. CA Aldosivi: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/11/2022

CD Godoy Cruz will host CA Aldosivi in the Argentine Primera División at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Thursday, August 11. The two teams will face off at 6:00 PM ET, airing on TyC Sports. CD Godoy Cruz is currently ninth in the league table, with 18 points. CA Aldosivi is 27th, with eight.

How to Watch CD Godoy Cruz vs. CA Aldosivi

Match Day: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Thursday, August 11, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas

Estadio Malvinas Argentinas Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CD Godoy Cruz and CA Aldosivi Stats

CD Godoy Cruz is 11th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.1 goals per match), and CA Aldosivi is 26th defensively (1.6 allowed per match).

CA Aldosivi is 28th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.6 goals per match), and CD Godoy Cruz is eighth defensively (0.9 allowed per match).

CD Godoy Cruz is 10th in the league in goal differential at +2.

CA Aldosivi's goal differential (-12) is 28th in the league.

CD Godoy Cruz Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/25/2022 Union de Santa Fe L 2-1 Away 7/29/2022 Velez Sarsfield D 1-1 Home 8/5/2022 Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata L 2-0 Away 8/11/2022 CA Aldosivi - Home 8/16/2022 CA Sarmiento - Away 8/21/2022 CA Independiente Avellaneda - Home 8/28/2022 Newell's Old Boys - Away

CA Aldosivi Schedule