CD Godoy Cruz vs. CA Aldosivi: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/11/2022

How to Watch CD Godoy Cruz vs. CA Aldosivi: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CD Godoy Cruz will host CA Aldosivi in the Argentine Primera División at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Thursday, August 11. The two teams will face off at 6:00 PM ET, airing on TyC Sports. CD Godoy Cruz is currently ninth in the league table, with 18 points. CA Aldosivi is 27th, with eight.
How to Watch CD Godoy Cruz vs. CA Aldosivi
- Match Day: Thursday, August 11, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
CD Godoy Cruz and CA Aldosivi Stats
- CD Godoy Cruz is 11th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.1 goals per match), and CA Aldosivi is 26th defensively (1.6 allowed per match).
- CA Aldosivi is 28th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.6 goals per match), and CD Godoy Cruz is eighth defensively (0.9 allowed per match).
- CD Godoy Cruz is 10th in the league in goal differential at +2.
- CA Aldosivi's goal differential (-12) is 28th in the league.
CD Godoy Cruz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/25/2022
Union de Santa Fe
L 2-1
Away
7/29/2022
Velez Sarsfield
D 1-1
Home
8/5/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
L 2-0
Away
8/11/2022
CA Aldosivi
-
Home
8/16/2022
CA Sarmiento
-
Away
8/21/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
-
Home
8/28/2022
Newell's Old Boys
-
Away
CA Aldosivi Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/24/2022
CA River Plate
L 3-0
Home
7/31/2022
Atletico Lanus
W 1-0
Away
8/7/2022
CA Huracan
L 1-0
Home
8/11/2022
CD Godoy Cruz
-
Away
8/18/2022
Velez Sarsfield
-
Home
8/23/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
-
Away
8/28/2022
Union de Santa Fe
-
Away
How To Watch
August
11
2022
Godoy Cruz vs. Aldosivi
TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)