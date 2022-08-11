CD Godoy Cruz vs. CA Aldosivi: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CD Godoy Cruz vs. CA Aldosivi: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CD Godoy Cruz will host CA Aldosivi in the Argentine Primera División at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Thursday, August 11. The two teams will face off at 6:00 PM ET, airing on TyC Sports. CD Godoy Cruz is currently ninth in the league table, with 18 points. CA Aldosivi is 27th, with eight.

How to Watch CD Godoy Cruz vs. CA Aldosivi

  • Match Day: Thursday, August 11, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas
CD Godoy Cruz and CA Aldosivi Stats

  • CD Godoy Cruz is 11th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.1 goals per match), and CA Aldosivi is 26th defensively (1.6 allowed per match).
  • CA Aldosivi is 28th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.6 goals per match), and CD Godoy Cruz is eighth defensively (0.9 allowed per match).
  • CD Godoy Cruz is 10th in the league in goal differential at +2.
  • CA Aldosivi's goal differential (-12) is 28th in the league.

CD Godoy Cruz Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Union de Santa Fe

L 2-1

Away

7/29/2022

Velez Sarsfield

D 1-1

Home

8/5/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

L 2-0

Away

8/11/2022

CA Aldosivi

-

Home

8/16/2022

CA Sarmiento

-

Away

8/21/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

-

Home

8/28/2022

Newell's Old Boys

-

Away

CA Aldosivi Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

CA River Plate

L 3-0

Home

7/31/2022

Atletico Lanus

W 1-0

Away

8/7/2022

CA Huracan

L 1-0

Home

8/11/2022

CD Godoy Cruz

-

Away

8/18/2022

Velez Sarsfield

-

Home

8/23/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

-

Away

8/28/2022

Union de Santa Fe

-

Away

