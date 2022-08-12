CA Platense vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/12/2022

Friday's schedule in the Argentine Primera División will see CA Banfield play CA Platense. The game at Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez gets underway at 6:00 PM ET. With 18 points, CA Platense is 10th in the league table. CA Banfield has 15 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch CA Platense vs. CA Banfield

Match Day: Friday, August 12, 2022

Friday, August 12, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez

Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez Live Stream on fuboTV

CA Platense and CA Banfield Stats

CA Platense is scoring one goal per game (17th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield is conceding 0.8 per match (fifth in league).

CA Banfield puts up one goal per game (17th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Platense gives up 0.8 per game (fifth in league).

In terms of goal differential, CA Platense is 11th in the league at +2.

CA Banfield is 11th in the league in goal differential at +2.

CA Platense Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/24/2022 CA Tigre L 3-0 Away 7/31/2022 Barracas Central D 0-0 Home 8/6/2022 Boca Juniors L 2-1 Away 8/12/2022 CA Banfield - Home 8/16/2022 CA San Lorenzo de Almagro - Away 8/22/2022 CA Talleres de Cordoba - Home 8/28/2022 Argentinos Juniors - Away

CA Banfield Schedule