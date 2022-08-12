CA Platense vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Platense vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Friday's schedule in the Argentine Primera División will see CA Banfield play CA Platense. The game at Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez gets underway at 6:00 PM ET. With 18 points, CA Platense is 10th in the league table. CA Banfield has 15 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch CA Platense vs. CA Banfield

  • Match Day: Friday, August 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CA Platense and CA Banfield Stats

  • CA Platense is scoring one goal per game (17th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield is conceding 0.8 per match (fifth in league).
  • CA Banfield puts up one goal per game (17th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Platense gives up 0.8 per game (fifth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, CA Platense is 11th in the league at +2.
  • CA Banfield is 11th in the league in goal differential at +2.

CA Platense Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

CA Tigre

L 3-0

Away

7/31/2022

Barracas Central

D 0-0

Home

8/6/2022

Boca Juniors

L 2-1

Away

8/12/2022

CA Banfield

-

Home

8/16/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

-

Away

8/22/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

-

Home

8/28/2022

Argentinos Juniors

-

Away

CA Banfield Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Argentinos Juniors

D 1-1

Home

7/30/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

D 0-0

Away

8/5/2022

CA Patronato Parana

D 0-0

Home

8/12/2022

CA Platense

-

Away

8/18/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

-

Home

8/22/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Away

8/28/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Home

How To Watch

August
12
2022

Platense vs. Banfield

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
