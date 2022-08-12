CA Platense vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/12/2022

How to Watch CA Platense vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Friday's schedule in the Argentine Primera División will see CA Banfield play CA Platense. The game at Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez gets underway at 6:00 PM ET. With 18 points, CA Platense is 10th in the league table. CA Banfield has 15 points, and is in 17th place.
How to Watch CA Platense vs. CA Banfield
- Match Day: Friday, August 12, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez
CA Platense and CA Banfield Stats
- CA Platense is scoring one goal per game (17th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield is conceding 0.8 per match (fifth in league).
- CA Banfield puts up one goal per game (17th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Platense gives up 0.8 per game (fifth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, CA Platense is 11th in the league at +2.
- CA Banfield is 11th in the league in goal differential at +2.
CA Platense Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/24/2022
CA Tigre
L 3-0
Away
7/31/2022
Barracas Central
D 0-0
Home
8/6/2022
Boca Juniors
L 2-1
Away
8/12/2022
CA Banfield
-
Home
8/16/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
-
Away
8/22/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
-
Home
8/28/2022
Argentinos Juniors
-
Away
CA Banfield Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/25/2022
Argentinos Juniors
D 1-1
Home
7/30/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
D 0-0
Away
8/5/2022
CA Patronato Parana
D 0-0
Home
8/12/2022
CA Platense
-
Away
8/18/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
-
Home
8/22/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Away
8/28/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Home
