FC Nantes vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/12/2022

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Friday's schedule in Ligue 1 will see FC Nantes face off against Lille OSC. The game at Stade de la Beaujoire starts at 3:00 PM ET. Lille is second in the league, with three points. FC Nantes is 11th, with one.

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Lille

  • Match Day: Friday, August 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
FC Nantes and Lille Stats

  • Lille scored 48 goals in 38 games last season (13th in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes conceded 48 (11th).
  • FC Nantes was eighth in Ligue 1 offensively last season (1.4 goals per match), and Lille was 11th defensively (1.3).
  • Lille was 11th in the league in goal differential last season at 0.
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Nantes was ninth in the league last season at +7.

Lille Key Players

  • Jonathan David was productive last year with 15 goals in 38 league games for Lille.
  • In 32 league games for Clermont Foot 63, Mohamed Bayo scored 14 goals.
  • In 25 league appearances a season ago for Lille, Renato Sanches' assist tally hit five.

FC Nantes Key Players

  • Moses Simon scored six goals in 32 games for FC Nantes last season.
  • Andrei contributed six goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 36 league appearances for FC Nantes.
  • In 32 games for FC Nantes last season, Simon had nine assists .

Lille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

AJ Auxerre

W 4-1

Home

8/12/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

8/21/2022

PSG

-

Home

8/26/2022

AC Ajaccio

-

Away

8/31/2022

Nice

-

Home

FC Nantes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Angers

D 0-0

Away

8/12/2022

Lille

-

Home

8/20/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

8/28/2022

Toulouse FC

-

Home

8/31/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

