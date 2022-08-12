FC Nantes vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/12/2022

Friday's schedule in Ligue 1 will see FC Nantes face off against Lille OSC. The game at Stade de la Beaujoire starts at 3:00 PM ET. Lille is second in the league, with three points. FC Nantes is 11th, with one.

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Lille

Match Day: Friday, August 12, 2022

Friday, August 12, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire

FC Nantes and Lille Stats

Lille scored 48 goals in 38 games last season (13th in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes conceded 48 (11th).

FC Nantes was eighth in Ligue 1 offensively last season (1.4 goals per match), and Lille was 11th defensively (1.3).

Lille was 11th in the league in goal differential last season at 0.

In terms of goal differential, FC Nantes was ninth in the league last season at +7.

Lille Key Players

Jonathan David was productive last year with 15 goals in 38 league games for Lille.

In 32 league games for Clermont Foot 63, Mohamed Bayo scored 14 goals.

In 25 league appearances a season ago for Lille, Renato Sanches' assist tally hit five.

FC Nantes Key Players

Moses Simon scored six goals in 32 games for FC Nantes last season.

Andrei contributed six goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 36 league appearances for FC Nantes.

In 32 games for FC Nantes last season, Simon had nine assists .

Lille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 AJ Auxerre W 4-1 Home 8/12/2022 FC Nantes - Away 8/21/2022 PSG - Home 8/26/2022 AC Ajaccio - Away 8/31/2022 Nice - Home

FC Nantes Schedule