FC Nantes vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/12/2022

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Friday's schedule in Ligue 1 will see FC Nantes face off against Lille OSC. The game at Stade de la Beaujoire starts at 3:00 PM ET. Lille is second in the league, with three points. FC Nantes is 11th, with one.
How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Lille
- Match Day: Friday, August 12, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
- Live Stream on fuboTV
FC Nantes and Lille Stats
- Lille scored 48 goals in 38 games last season (13th in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes conceded 48 (11th).
- FC Nantes was eighth in Ligue 1 offensively last season (1.4 goals per match), and Lille was 11th defensively (1.3).
- Lille was 11th in the league in goal differential last season at 0.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Nantes was ninth in the league last season at +7.
Lille Key Players
- Jonathan David was productive last year with 15 goals in 38 league games for Lille.
- In 32 league games for Clermont Foot 63, Mohamed Bayo scored 14 goals.
- In 25 league appearances a season ago for Lille, Renato Sanches' assist tally hit five.
FC Nantes Key Players
- Moses Simon scored six goals in 32 games for FC Nantes last season.
- Andrei contributed six goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 36 league appearances for FC Nantes.
- In 32 games for FC Nantes last season, Simon had nine assists .
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
AJ Auxerre
W 4-1
Home
8/12/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
8/21/2022
PSG
-
Home
8/26/2022
AC Ajaccio
-
Away
8/31/2022
Nice
-
Home
FC Nantes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Angers
D 0-0
Away
8/12/2022
Lille
-
Home
8/20/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
8/28/2022
Toulouse FC
-
Home
8/31/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
