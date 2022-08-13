AC Milan vs. Udinese: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Udinese: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Udinese hits the pitch against AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday, August 13. The two Serie A teams will square off at 12:30 PM ET.

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Udinese

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

AC Milan and Udinese Stats

  • AC Milan was fourth in Serie A in goals scored last season (69 in 38 games), and Udinese was 10th in goals allowed (58).
  • Udinese scored 61 goals in 38 games last season (eighth in Serie A), and AC Milan gave up 31 (first in league).
  • AC Milan had a goal differential of +38 last season, third in the league.
  • Udinese had a goal differential of +3 last season, 11th in the league.

AC Milan Key Players

  • Olivier Giroud had 11 goals over 31 games last season for AC Milan.
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic had eight goals in 25 games for AC Milan last season.
  • Theo Hernandez's assist tally for AC Milan hit six a season ago.

Udinese Key Players

  • Gerard Deulofeu scored 13 goals in 34 games last season for Udinese.
  • Beto contributed 11 goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 28 league appearances for Udinese.
  • Playing for Udinese last season, Isaac Success contributed seven assists.

AC Milan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Udinese

-

Home

8/21/2022

Atalanta

-

Away

8/27/2022

Bologna

-

Home

8/30/2022

Sassuolo

-

Away

Udinese Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

AC Milan

-

Away

8/20/2022

Salernitana

-

Home

8/26/2022

AC Monza

-

Away

8/31/2022

Fiorentina

-

Home

How To Watch

August
13
2022

AC Milan vs. Udinese

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Brentford FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 seconds ago
Soccer

Brentford FC vs. Manchester United Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff21 seconds ago
Soccer

AC Milan vs. Udinese: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 seconds ago
Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) looks for an opening around Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch Seahawks at Steelers: Stream NFL Preseason Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18859392
Tennis

How to Watch National Bank Open Canada Semifinals

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
USATSI_18860257
Golf

How to Watch FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round

By Matthew Beighle9 minutes ago
USATSI_18862227
MLB

How to Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox

By Adam Childs12 minutes ago
BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major 70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs14 minutes ago
USATSI_18851813
Soccer

How to Orlando City SC at New York Red Bulls

By Evan Lazar16 minutes ago