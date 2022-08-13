AC Milan vs. Udinese: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

Udinese hits the pitch against AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday, August 13. The two Serie A teams will square off at 12:30 PM ET.

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Udinese

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza

Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza

AC Milan and Udinese Stats

AC Milan was fourth in Serie A in goals scored last season (69 in 38 games), and Udinese was 10th in goals allowed (58).

Udinese scored 61 goals in 38 games last season (eighth in Serie A), and AC Milan gave up 31 (first in league).

AC Milan had a goal differential of +38 last season, third in the league.

Udinese had a goal differential of +3 last season, 11th in the league.

AC Milan Key Players

Olivier Giroud had 11 goals over 31 games last season for AC Milan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had eight goals in 25 games for AC Milan last season.

Theo Hernandez's assist tally for AC Milan hit six a season ago.

Udinese Key Players

Gerard Deulofeu scored 13 goals in 34 games last season for Udinese.

Beto contributed 11 goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 28 league appearances for Udinese.

Playing for Udinese last season, Isaac Success contributed seven assists.

AC Milan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Udinese - Home 8/21/2022 Atalanta - Away 8/27/2022 Bologna - Home 8/30/2022 Sassuolo - Away

Udinese Schedule