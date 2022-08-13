AC Milan vs. Udinese: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Udinese: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Udinese hits the pitch against AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday, August 13. The two Serie A teams will square off at 12:30 PM ET.
How to Watch AC Milan vs. Udinese
- Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
AC Milan and Udinese Stats
- AC Milan was fourth in Serie A in goals scored last season (69 in 38 games), and Udinese was 10th in goals allowed (58).
- Udinese scored 61 goals in 38 games last season (eighth in Serie A), and AC Milan gave up 31 (first in league).
- AC Milan had a goal differential of +38 last season, third in the league.
- Udinese had a goal differential of +3 last season, 11th in the league.
AC Milan Key Players
- Olivier Giroud had 11 goals over 31 games last season for AC Milan.
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic had eight goals in 25 games for AC Milan last season.
- Theo Hernandez's assist tally for AC Milan hit six a season ago.
Udinese Key Players
- Gerard Deulofeu scored 13 goals in 34 games last season for Udinese.
- Beto contributed 11 goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 28 league appearances for Udinese.
- Playing for Udinese last season, Isaac Success contributed seven assists.
AC Milan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/13/2022
Udinese
-
Home
8/21/2022
Atalanta
-
Away
8/27/2022
Bologna
-
Home
8/30/2022
Sassuolo
-
Away
Udinese Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/13/2022
AC Milan
-
Away
8/20/2022
Salernitana
-
Home
8/26/2022
AC Monza
-
Away
8/31/2022
Fiorentina
-
Home
How To Watch
August
13
2022
AC Milan vs. Udinese
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)