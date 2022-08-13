Skip to main content

How to Watch Third Place Match, Alliance United vs. Varsity FC: Stream League 1 Canada Live, TV Channel

The Women's League 1 Canada Inter-Provincial Championship continues with the third place match between Alliance United and Varsity FC on Sunday.

The inaugural Women's League 1 Canada Inter-Provincial Championship got underway on Friday with the final four teams looking to take the crown. The first semifinal was disputed between Alliance United and competition host AS Laval. Later in the day, Varsity FC took on AS Blainville for the second spot in the tournament final.

How to Watch Third Place Match, Alliance United vs. Varsity FC Today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream the Third Place Match, Alliance United vs. Varsity FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today! 

In the first semifinal, Alliance United got on the board first in the second half, only for AS Laval to level the match in the 83rd minute. The match then went on to penalty kicks where Laval took the slight 6-5 win to advance to the final of the tournament.

In the second semifinal, AS Blainville took the lead over Varsity FC in the second minute of the match with a strike from outside of the box from Alexie Bellarose. Claudia Asselin then doubled the lead in the second half with the match ending 2-0 to make Blainville the second finalist of the tournament.

Friday's results mean that Alliance United and Varsity FC must face off to decide who takes third place in the inaugural Women's League 1 Canada Inter-Provincial Championship.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Third Place Match, Alliance United vs. Varsity FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
How to Watch Third Place Match, Alliance United vs. Varsity FC:

