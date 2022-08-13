Arsenal FC vs. Leicester City Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Arsenal FC vs. Leicester City Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/13/2022
Arsenal FC and Leicester City will meet at Emirates Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will get underway on August 13 at 10:00 AM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada. Arsenal is second in the league table, with three points. Leicester City is ninth, with one.
How to Stream Arsenal FC vs. Leicester City in Canada
- Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!
Arsenal and Leicester City Stats
- Arsenal was sixth in the Premier League in goals scored last season (61 overall, 1.6 per game), and Leicester City was 14th in goals conceded (59 overall, 1.6 per game).
- In the Premier League last season, Leicester City put up 62 goals in 38 games (fifth in league), and Arsenal given up 48 (eighth).
- Arsenal outscored its opponents 61-48, fifth in the Premier League in goal differential.
- In terms of goal differential, Leicester City was eighth in the Premier League at +3.
Arsenal Key Players
- Gabriel Jesus put up eight goals in 34 games last year for Manchester City.
- Edward Nketiah had five goals (in 26 league games) for Arsenal.
- Jesus recorded eight assists for Manchester City.
Leicester City Key Players
- Jamie Vardy had 15 goals (on 40 shots) last season for Leicester City.
- James Maddison scored 12 goals in 35 league games for Leicester City a season ago.
- In 35 games for Leicester City last season, Harvey Barnes had 11 assists.
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Crystal Palace
W 2-0
Away
8/13/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
8/20/2022
Bournemouth
-
Away
8/27/2022
Fulham
-
Home
8/31/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
Leicester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Brentford
D 2-2
Home
8/13/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
8/20/2022
Southampton
-
Home
8/27/2022
Chelsea
-
Away
9/1/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
Free Trial is available in the US only.
How To Watch
August
13
2022
Arsenal FC vs Leicester City
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)