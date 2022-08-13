Arsenal FC vs. Leicester City Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Arsenal FC and Leicester City will meet at Emirates Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will get underway on August 13 at 10:00 AM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada. Arsenal is second in the league table, with three points. Leicester City is ninth, with one.

How to Stream Arsenal FC vs. Leicester City in Canada

Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal and Leicester City Stats

Arsenal was sixth in the Premier League in goals scored last season (61 overall, 1.6 per game), and Leicester City was 14th in goals conceded (59 overall, 1.6 per game).

In the Premier League last season, Leicester City put up 62 goals in 38 games (fifth in league), and Arsenal given up 48 (eighth).

Arsenal outscored its opponents 61-48, fifth in the Premier League in goal differential.

In terms of goal differential, Leicester City was eighth in the Premier League at +3.

Arsenal Key Players

Gabriel Jesus put up eight goals in 34 games last year for Manchester City.

Edward Nketiah had five goals (in 26 league games) for Arsenal.

Jesus recorded eight assists for Manchester City.

Leicester City Key Players

Jamie Vardy had 15 goals (on 40 shots) last season for Leicester City.

James Maddison scored 12 goals in 35 league games for Leicester City a season ago.

In 35 games for Leicester City last season, Harvey Barnes had 11 assists.

Arsenal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Crystal Palace W 2-0 Away 8/13/2022 Leicester City - Home 8/20/2022 Bournemouth - Away 8/27/2022 Fulham - Home 8/31/2022 Aston Villa - Home

Leicester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Brentford D 2-2 Home 8/13/2022 Arsenal - Away 8/20/2022 Southampton - Home 8/27/2022 Chelsea - Away 9/1/2022 Manchester United - Home

