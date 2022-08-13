AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

AS Monaco and Stade Rennes will meet at Stade Louis II on Saturday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The game will begin on August 13 at 11:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With three points, AS Monaco is currently sixth in the league table. Stade Rennes has zero points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennes

Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Match Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Louis II

AS Monaco and Stade Rennes Stats

AS Monaco was fourth in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (65 in 38 games), and Stade Rennes was seventh in goals allowed (40).

Stade Rennes was second in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (82), and AS Monaco was seventh in goals allowed (40).

AS Monaco's goal differential last season (+25) was third in the league.

Stade Rennes' goal differential last season (+42) was second in the league.

AS Monaco Key Players

Wissam Ben Yedder recorded 25 goals over 37 games last year for AS Monaco.

Breel Embolo had nine goals (in 29 league games) for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Caio Henrique recorded eight assists for AS Monaco last season.

Stade Rennes Key Players

Gaetan Laborde had 15 goals in 38 games last season in Ligue 1.

Benjamin Bourigeaud contributed 11 goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 38 league appearances for Stade Rennes.

Playing for Stade Rennes last season, Bourigeaud had 12 assists.

AS Monaco Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Strasbourg W 2-1 Away 8/13/2022 Stade Rennes - Home 8/20/2022 RC Lens - Home 8/28/2022 PSG - Away 8/31/2022 Troyes - Home

Stade Rennes Schedule