AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AS Monaco and Stade Rennes will meet at Stade Louis II on Saturday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The game will begin on August 13 at 11:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With three points, AS Monaco is currently sixth in the league table. Stade Rennes has zero points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennes

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Louis II
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

AS Monaco and Stade Rennes Stats

  • AS Monaco was fourth in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (65 in 38 games), and Stade Rennes was seventh in goals allowed (40).
  • Stade Rennes was second in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (82), and AS Monaco was seventh in goals allowed (40).
  • AS Monaco's goal differential last season (+25) was third in the league.
  • Stade Rennes' goal differential last season (+42) was second in the league.

AS Monaco Key Players

  • Wissam Ben Yedder recorded 25 goals over 37 games last year for AS Monaco.
  • Breel Embolo had nine goals (in 29 league games) for Borussia Monchengladbach.
  • Caio Henrique recorded eight assists for AS Monaco last season.

Stade Rennes Key Players

  • Gaetan Laborde had 15 goals in 38 games last season in Ligue 1.
  • Benjamin Bourigeaud contributed 11 goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 38 league appearances for Stade Rennes.
  • Playing for Stade Rennes last season, Bourigeaud had 12 assists.

AS Monaco Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Strasbourg

W 2-1

Away

8/13/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

8/20/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

8/28/2022

PSG

-

Away

8/31/2022

Troyes

-

Home

Stade Rennes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

FC Lorient

L 1-0

Home

8/13/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

8/21/2022

AC Ajaccio

-

Home

8/27/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

8/31/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

How To Watch

August
13
2022

AS Monaco vs. Rennes

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
