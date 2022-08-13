Aston Villa vs. Everton FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Everton FC visits Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday at 7:30 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on fubo Sports Network Canada. Aston Villa currently has zero points, and is 16th in the league table. Everton has zero points, and is in 15th place.

How to Stream Aston Villa vs. Everton FC in Canada

Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Stadium: Villa Park

Villa Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!

Aston Villa and Everton Stats

With 52 goals in 38 matches last season, Aston Villa was ninth in the Premier League. On the flip side, Everton conceded 66 goals, 16th in the league.

Everton was 13th in the Premier League lsat season in goals scored (43 overall, 1.1 per game), and Aston Villa was 11th in goals conceded (54 overall, 1.4 per game).

Aston Villa was 10th in the Premier League in goal differential at -2.

Everton was 16th in the Premier League in goal differential at -23.

Aston Villa Key Players

Danny Ings put up seven goals over 33 games last season for Aston Villa.

Jacob Ramsey scored six goals for Aston Villa (in 35 league games).

Ings had six assists for Aston Villa.

Everton Key Players

Demarai Gray scored five goals in 34 games last season for Everton.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored five goals as well for Everton a season ago.

In 31 games for Everton last season, Abdoulaye Doucoure had four assists.

Aston Villa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Bournemouth L 2-0 Away 8/13/2022 Everton - Home 8/20/2022 Crystal Palace - Away 8/28/2022 West Ham - Home 8/31/2022 Arsenal - Away

Everton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Chelsea L 1-0 Home 8/13/2022 Aston Villa - Away 8/20/2022 Nottingham Forest - Home 8/27/2022 Brentford - Away 8/30/2022 Leeds - Away

Free Trial is available in the US only.