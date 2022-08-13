Aston Villa vs. Everton FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Aston Villa vs. Everton FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/13/2022
Everton FC visits Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday at 7:30 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on fubo Sports Network Canada. Aston Villa currently has zero points, and is 16th in the league table. Everton has zero points, and is in 15th place.
How to Stream Aston Villa vs. Everton FC in Canada
- Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: Villa Park
Aston Villa and Everton Stats
- With 52 goals in 38 matches last season, Aston Villa was ninth in the Premier League. On the flip side, Everton conceded 66 goals, 16th in the league.
- Everton was 13th in the Premier League lsat season in goals scored (43 overall, 1.1 per game), and Aston Villa was 11th in goals conceded (54 overall, 1.4 per game).
- Aston Villa was 10th in the Premier League in goal differential at -2.
- Everton was 16th in the Premier League in goal differential at -23.
Aston Villa Key Players
- Danny Ings put up seven goals over 33 games last season for Aston Villa.
- Jacob Ramsey scored six goals for Aston Villa (in 35 league games).
- Ings had six assists for Aston Villa.
Everton Key Players
- Demarai Gray scored five goals in 34 games last season for Everton.
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored five goals as well for Everton a season ago.
- In 31 games for Everton last season, Abdoulaye Doucoure had four assists.
Aston Villa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Bournemouth
L 2-0
Away
8/13/2022
Everton
-
Home
8/20/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
8/28/2022
West Ham
-
Home
8/31/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
Everton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Chelsea
L 1-0
Home
8/13/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
8/20/2022
Nottingham Forest
-
Home
8/27/2022
Brentford
-
Away
8/30/2022
Leeds
-
Away
How To Watch
