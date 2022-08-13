Aston Villa vs. Everton FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Skip to main content

Aston Villa vs. Everton FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/13/2022

Everton FC visits Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday at 7:30 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on fubo Sports Network Canada. Aston Villa currently has zero points, and is 16th in the league table. Everton has zero points, and is in 15th place.

How to Stream Aston Villa vs. Everton FC in Canada

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Stadium: Villa Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!

Aston Villa and Everton Stats

  • With 52 goals in 38 matches last season, Aston Villa was ninth in the Premier League. On the flip side, Everton conceded 66 goals, 16th in the league.
  • Everton was 13th in the Premier League lsat season in goals scored (43 overall, 1.1 per game), and Aston Villa was 11th in goals conceded (54 overall, 1.4 per game).
  • Aston Villa was 10th in the Premier League in goal differential at -2.
  • Everton was 16th in the Premier League in goal differential at -23.

Aston Villa Key Players

  • Danny Ings put up seven goals over 33 games last season for Aston Villa.
  • Jacob Ramsey scored six goals for Aston Villa (in 35 league games).
  • Ings had six assists for Aston Villa.

Everton Key Players

  • Demarai Gray scored five goals in 34 games last season for Everton.
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored five goals as well for Everton a season ago.
  • In 31 games for Everton last season, Abdoulaye Doucoure had four assists.

Aston Villa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Bournemouth

L 2-0

Away

8/13/2022

Everton

-

Home

8/20/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Away

8/28/2022

West Ham

-

Home

8/31/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

Everton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Chelsea

L 1-0

Home

8/13/2022

Aston Villa

-

Away

8/20/2022

Nottingham Forest

-

Home

8/27/2022

Brentford

-

Away

8/30/2022

Leeds

-

Away

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Aston Villa vs. Everton

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
7:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
