Aston Villa vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

Aston Villa and Everton FC will meet at Villa Park on Saturday for a matchup in the Premier League. The contest will begin on August 13 at 7:30 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network. Aston Villa has zero points, and is 16th in the league table. Everton has zero points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Everton

Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Villa Park

Villa Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Aston Villa and Everton Stats

Aston Villa scored 1.4 goals per match last season (ninth in the Premier League), and Everton conceded 1.7 (16th).

Everton was 13th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (43), and Aston Villa was 11th in goals conceded (54).

In terms of goal differential, Aston Villa was 10th in the league last season at -2.

Everton's goal differential last season was -23, 16th in the league.

Aston Villa Key Players

Danny Ings' production last year included seven goals in 33 league games for Aston Villa.

In 35 league games last season for Aston Villa, Jacob Ramsey put up six goals.

Ings had six assists for Aston Villa last season.

Everton Key Players

Demarai Gray scored five goals (on 33 shots) for Everton last season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin contributed five goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 20 league appearances for Everton.

Playing for Everton last season, Abdoulaye Doucoure had four assists.

Aston Villa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Bournemouth L 2-0 Away 8/13/2022 Everton - Home 8/20/2022 Crystal Palace - Away 8/28/2022 West Ham - Home 8/31/2022 Arsenal - Away

Everton Schedule