Aston Villa vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aston Villa and Everton FC will meet at Villa Park on Saturday for a matchup in the Premier League. The contest will begin on August 13 at 7:30 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network. Aston Villa has zero points, and is 16th in the league table. Everton has zero points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Everton

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Stadium: Villa Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Aston Villa and Everton Stats

  • Aston Villa scored 1.4 goals per match last season (ninth in the Premier League), and Everton conceded 1.7 (16th).
  • Everton was 13th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (43), and Aston Villa was 11th in goals conceded (54).
  • In terms of goal differential, Aston Villa was 10th in the league last season at -2.
  • Everton's goal differential last season was -23, 16th in the league.

Aston Villa Key Players

  • Danny Ings' production last year included seven goals in 33 league games for Aston Villa.
  • In 35 league games last season for Aston Villa, Jacob Ramsey put up six goals.
  • Ings had six assists for Aston Villa last season.

Everton Key Players

  • Demarai Gray scored five goals (on 33 shots) for Everton last season.
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin contributed five goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 20 league appearances for Everton.
  • Playing for Everton last season, Abdoulaye Doucoure had four assists.

Aston Villa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Bournemouth

L 2-0

Away

8/13/2022

Everton

-

Home

8/20/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Away

8/28/2022

West Ham

-

Home

8/31/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

Everton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Chelsea

L 1-0

Home

8/13/2022

Aston Villa

-

Away

8/20/2022

Nottingham Forest

-

Home

8/27/2022

Brentford

-

Away

8/30/2022

Leeds

-

Away

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Aston Villa vs. Everton

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
7:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
