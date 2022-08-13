Brentford FC vs. Manchester United Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Brentford FC vs. Manchester United Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/13/2022
Brentford FC is set to meet Manchester United on Saturday, August 13 in the Premier League. The game at Brentford Community Stadium begins at 12:30 PM ET on fubo Sports Network Canada. Manchester United is currently 13th in the league, with zero points. Brentford is ninth, with one.
How to Stream Brentford FC vs. Manchester United in Canada
- Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
Brentford and Manchester United Stats
- Manchester United scored 57 goals in 38 matches last season (eighth in Premier League), and Brentford conceded 56 goals (12th in league).
- Brentford was 11th in the Premier League lsat season in goals scored (48 overall, 1.3 per game), and Manchester United was 13th in goals conceded (57 overall, 1.5 per game).
- Manchester United's goal difference (even) ranked ninth in the Premier League.
- With 48 goals scored and 56 allowed, Brentford was 13th in the Premier League in goal differential.
Manchester United Key Players
- Bruno Fernandes put up 10 goals in 36 games last season for Manchester United.
- In 21 league games for Manchester United, Mason Greenwood recorded five goals.
- Fernandes' assist total reached six for Manchester United last season.
Brentford Key Players
- Ivan Toney scored 12 goals (on 56 shots) for Brentford last season.
- Yoane Wissa scored seven goals in 33 games for Brentford.
- Playing for Brentford last season, Bryan Mbeumo had seven assists.
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Brighton
L 2-1
Home
8/13/2022
Brentford
-
Away
8/22/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
8/27/2022
Southampton
-
Away
9/1/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
Brentford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Leicester City
D 2-2
Away
8/13/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
8/20/2022
Fulham
-
Away
8/27/2022
Everton
-
Home
8/30/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
How To Watch
August
13
2022
Brentford vs. Manchester United
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
