Brentford FC vs. Manchester United Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Brentford FC vs. Manchester United Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/13/2022

Brentford FC is set to meet Manchester United on Saturday, August 13 in the Premier League. The game at Brentford Community Stadium begins at 12:30 PM ET on fubo Sports Network Canada. Manchester United is currently 13th in the league, with zero points. Brentford is ninth, with one.

How to Stream Brentford FC vs. Manchester United in Canada

Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium

Brentford and Manchester United Stats

Manchester United scored 57 goals in 38 matches last season (eighth in Premier League), and Brentford conceded 56 goals (12th in league).

Brentford was 11th in the Premier League lsat season in goals scored (48 overall, 1.3 per game), and Manchester United was 13th in goals conceded (57 overall, 1.5 per game).

Manchester United's goal difference (even) ranked ninth in the Premier League.

With 48 goals scored and 56 allowed, Brentford was 13th in the Premier League in goal differential.

Manchester United Key Players

Bruno Fernandes put up 10 goals in 36 games last season for Manchester United.

In 21 league games for Manchester United, Mason Greenwood recorded five goals.

Fernandes' assist total reached six for Manchester United last season.

Brentford Key Players

Ivan Toney scored 12 goals (on 56 shots) for Brentford last season.

Yoane Wissa scored seven goals in 33 games for Brentford.

Playing for Brentford last season, Bryan Mbeumo had seven assists.

Manchester United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Brighton L 2-1 Home 8/13/2022 Brentford - Away 8/22/2022 Liverpool - Home 8/27/2022 Southampton - Away 9/1/2022 Leicester City - Away

Brentford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Leicester City D 2-2 Away 8/13/2022 Manchester United - Home 8/20/2022 Fulham - Away 8/27/2022 Everton - Home 8/30/2022 Crystal Palace - Away

