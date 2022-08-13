Brentford FC vs. Manchester United Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Skip to main content

Brentford FC vs. Manchester United Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/13/2022

Brentford FC is set to meet Manchester United on Saturday, August 13 in the Premier League. The game at Brentford Community Stadium begins at 12:30 PM ET on fubo Sports Network Canada. Manchester United is currently 13th in the league, with zero points. Brentford is ninth, with one.

How to Stream Brentford FC vs. Manchester United in Canada

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium
Brentford and Manchester United Stats

  • Manchester United scored 57 goals in 38 matches last season (eighth in Premier League), and Brentford conceded 56 goals (12th in league).
  • Brentford was 11th in the Premier League lsat season in goals scored (48 overall, 1.3 per game), and Manchester United was 13th in goals conceded (57 overall, 1.5 per game).
  • Manchester United's goal difference (even) ranked ninth in the Premier League.
  • With 48 goals scored and 56 allowed, Brentford was 13th in the Premier League in goal differential.

Manchester United Key Players

  • Bruno Fernandes put up 10 goals in 36 games last season for Manchester United.
  • In 21 league games for Manchester United, Mason Greenwood recorded five goals.
  • Fernandes' assist total reached six for Manchester United last season.

Brentford Key Players

  • Ivan Toney scored 12 goals (on 56 shots) for Brentford last season.
  • Yoane Wissa scored seven goals in 33 games for Brentford.
  • Playing for Brentford last season, Bryan Mbeumo had seven assists.

Manchester United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Brighton

L 2-1

Home

8/13/2022

Brentford

-

Away

8/22/2022

Liverpool

-

Home

8/27/2022

Southampton

-

Away

9/1/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

Brentford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Leicester City

D 2-2

Away

8/13/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

8/20/2022

Fulham

-

Away

8/27/2022

Everton

-

Home

8/30/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Away

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Brentford vs. Manchester United

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
12:30
PM/EST
