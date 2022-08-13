Brentford FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

How to Watch Brentford FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's schedule in the Premier League will see Brentford FC take on Manchester United. The game at Brentford Community Stadium starts at 12:30 PM ET. With zero points, Manchester United is 13th in the league table. Brentford has one point, and is in ninth place.
How to Watch Brentford vs. Manchester United
- Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Brentford and Manchester United Stats
- Manchester United was eighth in the Premier League in goals scored last season (57 in 38 games), and Brentford was 12th in goals conceded (56).
- Brentford scored 1.3 goals per match last season (11th in the Premier League), and Manchester United gave up 1.5 (13th).
- Manchester United's goal differential last season was 0, ninth in the league.
- Brentford had a goal differential of -8 last season, 13th in the league.
Manchester United Key Players
- Bruno Fernandes recorded 10 goals in 36 games last season for Manchester United.
- Mason Greenwood recorded five goals in 21 games for Manchester United last season.
- In 36 league appearances a season ago for Manchester United, Fernandes' assist tally hit six.
Brentford Key Players
- Ivan Toney scored 12 goals (on 56 shots) for Brentford last season.
- Yoane Wissa scored seven times in 33 appearances for Brentford.
- In 36 games for Brentford last season, Bryan Mbeumo had seven assists.
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Brighton
L 2-1
Home
8/13/2022
Brentford
-
Away
8/22/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
8/27/2022
Southampton
-
Away
9/1/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
Brentford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Leicester City
D 2-2
Away
8/13/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
8/20/2022
Fulham
-
Away
8/27/2022
Everton
-
Home
8/30/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
