Brentford FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

How to Watch Brentford FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday's schedule in the Premier League will see Brentford FC take on Manchester United. The game at Brentford Community Stadium starts at 12:30 PM ET. With zero points, Manchester United is 13th in the league table. Brentford has one point, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Brentford vs. Manchester United

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Brentford and Manchester United Stats

  • Manchester United was eighth in the Premier League in goals scored last season (57 in 38 games), and Brentford was 12th in goals conceded (56).
  • Brentford scored 1.3 goals per match last season (11th in the Premier League), and Manchester United gave up 1.5 (13th).
  • Manchester United's goal differential last season was 0, ninth in the league.
  • Brentford had a goal differential of -8 last season, 13th in the league.

Manchester United Key Players

  • Bruno Fernandes recorded 10 goals in 36 games last season for Manchester United.
  • Mason Greenwood recorded five goals in 21 games for Manchester United last season.
  • In 36 league appearances a season ago for Manchester United, Fernandes' assist tally hit six.

Brentford Key Players

  • Ivan Toney scored 12 goals (on 56 shots) for Brentford last season.
  • Yoane Wissa scored seven times in 33 appearances for Brentford.
  • In 36 games for Brentford last season, Bryan Mbeumo had seven assists.

Manchester United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Brighton

L 2-1

Home

8/13/2022

Brentford

-

Away

8/22/2022

Liverpool

-

Home

8/27/2022

Southampton

-

Away

9/1/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

Brentford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Leicester City

D 2-2

Away

8/13/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

8/20/2022

Fulham

-

Away

8/27/2022

Everton

-

Home

8/30/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Away

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Brentford vs. Manchester United

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

