Brentford FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

Saturday's schedule in the Premier League will see Brentford FC take on Manchester United. The game at Brentford Community Stadium starts at 12:30 PM ET. With zero points, Manchester United is 13th in the league table. Brentford has one point, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Brentford vs. Manchester United

Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Brentford and Manchester United Stats

Manchester United was eighth in the Premier League in goals scored last season (57 in 38 games), and Brentford was 12th in goals conceded (56).

Brentford scored 1.3 goals per match last season (11th in the Premier League), and Manchester United gave up 1.5 (13th).

Manchester United's goal differential last season was 0, ninth in the league.

Brentford had a goal differential of -8 last season, 13th in the league.

Manchester United Key Players

Bruno Fernandes recorded 10 goals in 36 games last season for Manchester United.

Mason Greenwood recorded five goals in 21 games for Manchester United last season.

In 36 league appearances a season ago for Manchester United, Fernandes' assist tally hit six.

Brentford Key Players

Ivan Toney scored 12 goals (on 56 shots) for Brentford last season.

Yoane Wissa scored seven times in 33 appearances for Brentford.

In 36 games for Brentford last season, Bryan Mbeumo had seven assists.

Manchester United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Brighton L 2-1 Home 8/13/2022 Brentford - Away 8/22/2022 Liverpool - Home 8/27/2022 Southampton - Away 9/1/2022 Leicester City - Away

Brentford Schedule