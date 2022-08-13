Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Saturday's action in the Premier League will see Newcastle United face off against Brighton & Hove Albion. The game at American Express Community Stadium begins at 10:00 AM ET. Brighton is currently sixth in the league, with three points. Newcastle is second, with three.

Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

Brighton and Newcastle Stats

Brighton was 15th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (42 overall, 1.1 per game), and Newcastle was 15th in goals conceded (62 overall, 1.6 per game).

Newcastle was 12th in the Premier League lsat season in goals scored (44 overall, 1.2 per game), and Brighton was sixth in goals conceded (44 overall, 1.2 per game).

Brighton's goal difference (-2) was 10th in the Premier League.

Newcastle's goal difference (-18) was 14th in the Premier League.

Brighton Key Players

Neal Maupay's production last season included eight goals in 37 league games for Brighton.

Danny Welbeck scored six goals in 26 games for Brighton last season.

Enock Mwepu's assist tally hit four for Brighton last season.

Newcastle Key Players

Callum Wilson scored eight goals in 18 games for Newcastle last season.

Joelinton scored four times in 36 appearances for Newcastle.

In 30 games for Newcastle last season, Matt Ritchie had three assists.

Brighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Manchester United W 2-1 Away 8/13/2022 Newcastle - Home 8/21/2022 West Ham - Away 8/27/2022 Leeds - Home 8/30/2022 Fulham - Away

Newcastle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Nottingham Forest W 2-0 Home 8/13/2022 Brighton - Away 8/21/2022 Manchester City - Home 8/28/2022 Wolverhampton - Away 8/31/2022 Liverpool - Away

