Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/13/2022

Saturday's action in the Premier League will see Newcastle United face off against Brighton & Hove Albion. The game at American Express Community Stadium begins at 10:00 AM ET. Brighton is currently sixth in the league, with three points. Newcastle is second, with three.

How to Stream Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United in Canada

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Stadium: American Express Community Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

Brighton and Newcastle Stats

  • Brighton was 15th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (42 overall, 1.1 per game), and Newcastle was 15th in goals conceded (62 overall, 1.6 per game).
  • Newcastle was 12th in the Premier League lsat season in goals scored (44 overall, 1.2 per game), and Brighton was sixth in goals conceded (44 overall, 1.2 per game).
  • Brighton's goal difference (-2) was 10th in the Premier League.
  • Newcastle's goal difference (-18) was 14th in the Premier League.

Brighton Key Players

  • Neal Maupay's production last season included eight goals in 37 league games for Brighton.
  • Danny Welbeck scored six goals in 26 games for Brighton last season.
  • Enock Mwepu's assist tally hit four for Brighton last season.

Newcastle Key Players

  • Callum Wilson scored eight goals in 18 games for Newcastle last season.
  • Joelinton scored four times in 36 appearances for Newcastle.
  • In 30 games for Newcastle last season, Matt Ritchie had three assists.

Brighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Manchester United

W 2-1

Away

8/13/2022

Newcastle

-

Home

8/21/2022

West Ham

-

Away

8/27/2022

Leeds

-

Home

8/30/2022

Fulham

-

Away

Newcastle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Nottingham Forest

W 2-0

Home

8/13/2022

Brighton

-

Away

8/21/2022

Manchester City

-

Home

8/28/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Away

8/31/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United FC

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
