Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Saturday's action in the Premier League will see Newcastle United face off against Brighton & Hove Albion. The game at American Express Community Stadium begins at 10:00 AM ET. Brighton is currently sixth in the league, with three points. Newcastle is second, with three.
- Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: American Express Community Stadium
Brighton and Newcastle Stats
- Brighton was 15th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (42 overall, 1.1 per game), and Newcastle was 15th in goals conceded (62 overall, 1.6 per game).
- Newcastle was 12th in the Premier League lsat season in goals scored (44 overall, 1.2 per game), and Brighton was sixth in goals conceded (44 overall, 1.2 per game).
- Brighton's goal difference (-2) was 10th in the Premier League.
- Newcastle's goal difference (-18) was 14th in the Premier League.
Brighton Key Players
- Neal Maupay's production last season included eight goals in 37 league games for Brighton.
- Danny Welbeck scored six goals in 26 games for Brighton last season.
- Enock Mwepu's assist tally hit four for Brighton last season.
Newcastle Key Players
- Callum Wilson scored eight goals in 18 games for Newcastle last season.
- Joelinton scored four times in 36 appearances for Newcastle.
- In 30 games for Newcastle last season, Matt Ritchie had three assists.
Brighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Manchester United
W 2-1
Away
8/13/2022
Newcastle
-
Home
8/21/2022
West Ham
-
Away
8/27/2022
Leeds
-
Home
8/30/2022
Fulham
-
Away
Newcastle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Nottingham Forest
W 2-0
Home
8/13/2022
Brighton
-
Away
8/21/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
8/28/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
8/31/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
