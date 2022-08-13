Skip to main content

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. Spain: Stream U-20 Women's World Cup Live, TV Channel

Action in the U-20 Women's World Cup continues on Saturday when host nation Costa Rica takes on Spain at Nacional de Costa Rica Stadium.

The U-20 Women's World Cup continues its group stage action on Saturday with the second round of matches of the first phase. Host Costa Rica will be taking on Spain at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in Group A with both teams looking for their first win of the competition so far. Spain is currently sitting in third place in the group with one point, while the hosts are last in the group with no points after losing 3-1 in the inaugural match against Australia on Wednesday. Following the match on Saturday, Costa Rica will take on Brazil on Tuesday to wrap up its group phase action, while Spain will be doing the same against Australia.

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. Spain, U-20 Women's World Cup Today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:50 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the Costa Rica vs. Spain, U-20 Women's World Cup game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Costa Rica began the inaugural match of the 2022 U-20 Women's World Cup against Australia on the right foot when Alexandra Pinell González scored in the 19th minute to put the host nation up 1-0. The Australian team then took the lead twenty minutes later thanks to goals from Sarah Rose Hunter and Bryleeh Henry and never looked back, adding a third in the second half.

Spain, meanwhile, met Brazil to a scoreless draw on Wednesday and will be looking to get on the scoresheet for the first time in the competition on Saturday against Costa Rica.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Costa Rica vs. Spain, U-20 Women's World Cup

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
9:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

England Spain Women's Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. Spain: Stream U-20 Women's World Cup Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbinajust now
USATSI_18851964
Soccer

How to San Jose Earthquakes at FC Dallas

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
USATSI_18845727
Soccer

How to CF Montreal at Houston Dynamo

By Evan Lazar6 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) is greeted by first base coach Mike Napoli (55) after hitting a one run single against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Reds: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
USATSI_18781593
NFL

How to Watch New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans

By Adam Childs13 minutes ago
Soccer

Galatasaray vs. Giresunspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
imago1013701309h
Soccer

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Club América

By Christine Brown21 minutes ago