How to Watch Costa Rica vs. Spain: Stream U-20 Women's World Cup Live, TV Channel

The U-20 Women's World Cup continues its group stage action on Saturday with the second round of matches of the first phase. Host Costa Rica will be taking on Spain at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in Group A with both teams looking for their first win of the competition so far. Spain is currently sitting in third place in the group with one point, while the hosts are last in the group with no points after losing 3-1 in the inaugural match against Australia on Wednesday. Following the match on Saturday, Costa Rica will take on Brazil on Tuesday to wrap up its group phase action, while Spain will be doing the same against Australia.

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. Spain, U-20 Women's World Cup Today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:50 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Costa Rica began the inaugural match of the 2022 U-20 Women's World Cup against Australia on the right foot when Alexandra Pinell González scored in the 19th minute to put the host nation up 1-0. The Australian team then took the lead twenty minutes later thanks to goals from Sarah Rose Hunter and Bryleeh Henry and never looked back, adding a third in the second half.

Spain, meanwhile, met Brazil to a scoreless draw on Wednesday and will be looking to get on the scoresheet for the first time in the competition on Saturday against Costa Rica.

