FC Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

How to Watch FC Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Barcelona takes on Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga at Camp Nou on Saturday, August 13. The two teams will square off at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on ABC.
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano
- Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Camp Nou
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano Stats
- Barcelona was second in LaLiga in goals scored last season (1.8 per game), and Rayo Vallecano was 12th defensively (1.3 allowed).
- Rayo Vallecano was 13th in LaLiga offensively last season (one goal per game), and Barcelona was fifth defensively (one).
- In terms of goal differential, Barcelona was second in the league last season at +32.
- Rayo Vallecano's goal differential last season was -11, 12th in the league.
Barcelona Key Players
- Robert Lewandowski registered 35 goals over 34 games last season for Bayern Munich.
- In 28 league games for Barcelona, Memphis Depay recorded 12 goals.
- Ousmane Dembele had 12 assists for Barcelona.
Rayo Vallecano Key Players
- Alvaro Garcia had seven goals in 36 games last season for Rayo Vallecano.
- Falcao contributed six goals (on 0.8 shots per game) in 26 league appearances for Rayo Vallecano.
- Playing for Rayo Vallecano last season, Oscar Trejo picked up eight assists (on 51 chances created).
Barcelona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/13/2022
Rayo Vallecano
-
Home
8/21/2022
Real Sociedad
-
Away
8/28/2022
Real Valladolid
-
Home
9/3/2022
Sevilla
-
Away
Rayo Vallecano Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/13/2022
Barcelona
-
Away
8/19/2022
Espanyol
-
Away
8/27/2022
Mallorca
-
Home
9/4/2022
Osasuna
-
Away
How To Watch
August
13
2022
Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)