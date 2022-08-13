FC Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Barcelona takes on Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga at Camp Nou on Saturday, August 13. The two teams will square off at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on ABC.

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Camp Nou
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano Stats

  • Barcelona was second in LaLiga in goals scored last season (1.8 per game), and Rayo Vallecano was 12th defensively (1.3 allowed).
  • Rayo Vallecano was 13th in LaLiga offensively last season (one goal per game), and Barcelona was fifth defensively (one).
  • In terms of goal differential, Barcelona was second in the league last season at +32.
  • Rayo Vallecano's goal differential last season was -11, 12th in the league.

Barcelona Key Players

  • Robert Lewandowski registered 35 goals over 34 games last season for Bayern Munich.
  • In 28 league games for Barcelona, Memphis Depay recorded 12 goals.
  • Ousmane Dembele had 12 assists for Barcelona.

Rayo Vallecano Key Players

  • Alvaro Garcia had seven goals in 36 games last season for Rayo Vallecano.
  • Falcao contributed six goals (on 0.8 shots per game) in 26 league appearances for Rayo Vallecano.
  • Playing for Rayo Vallecano last season, Oscar Trejo picked up eight assists (on 51 chances created).

Barcelona Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Rayo Vallecano

-

Home

8/21/2022

Real Sociedad

-

Away

8/28/2022

Real Valladolid

-

Home

9/3/2022

Sevilla

-

Away

Rayo Vallecano Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Barcelona

-

Away

8/19/2022

Espanyol

-

Away

8/27/2022

Mallorca

-

Home

9/4/2022

Osasuna

-

Away

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
