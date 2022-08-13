FC Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

FC Barcelona takes on Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga at Camp Nou on Saturday, August 13. The two teams will square off at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on ABC.

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano

Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Camp Nou

Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano Stats

Barcelona was second in LaLiga in goals scored last season (1.8 per game), and Rayo Vallecano was 12th defensively (1.3 allowed).

Rayo Vallecano was 13th in LaLiga offensively last season (one goal per game), and Barcelona was fifth defensively (one).

In terms of goal differential, Barcelona was second in the league last season at +32.

Rayo Vallecano's goal differential last season was -11, 12th in the league.

Barcelona Key Players

Robert Lewandowski registered 35 goals over 34 games last season for Bayern Munich.

In 28 league games for Barcelona, Memphis Depay recorded 12 goals.

Ousmane Dembele had 12 assists for Barcelona.

Rayo Vallecano Key Players

Alvaro Garcia had seven goals in 36 games last season for Rayo Vallecano.

Falcao contributed six goals (on 0.8 shots per game) in 26 league appearances for Rayo Vallecano.

Playing for Rayo Vallecano last season, Oscar Trejo picked up eight assists (on 51 chances created).

Barcelona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Rayo Vallecano - Home 8/21/2022 Real Sociedad - Away 8/28/2022 Real Valladolid - Home 9/3/2022 Sevilla - Away

Rayo Vallecano Schedule