Galatasaray vs. Giresunspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

Giresunspor hits the pitch against Galatasaray at Nef Stadium on Saturday, August 13. The two Super Lig teams will face off at 2:45 PM ET. With three points, Galatasaray is fifth in the league table. Giresunspor has zero points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Giresunspor

Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stadium: Nef Stadium

Galatasaray and Giresunspor Stats

Galatasaray was 13th in the Super Lig in goals scored last season (1.3 per match), and Giresunspor was fifth defensively (1.2 conceded).

Giresunspor scored 1.1 goals per match last season (17th in the Super Lig), and Galatasaray gave up 1.4 (11th).

Galatasaray had a goal differential of -2 last season, 11th in the league.

Giresunspor's goal differential last season was -6, 14th in the league.

Galatasaray Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Antalyaspor W 1-0 Away 8/13/2022 Giresunspor - Home 8/21/2022 Umraniyespor - Away 8/28/2022 Trabzonspor - Away 9/4/2022 Gaziantep FK - Home

Giresunspor Schedule