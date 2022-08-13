Galatasaray vs. Giresunspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Giresunspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Giresunspor hits the pitch against Galatasaray at Nef Stadium on Saturday, August 13. The two Super Lig teams will face off at 2:45 PM ET. With three points, Galatasaray is fifth in the league table. Giresunspor has zero points, and is in 14th place.
How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Giresunspor
- Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Nef Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Galatasaray and Giresunspor Stats
- Galatasaray was 13th in the Super Lig in goals scored last season (1.3 per match), and Giresunspor was fifth defensively (1.2 conceded).
- Giresunspor scored 1.1 goals per match last season (17th in the Super Lig), and Galatasaray gave up 1.4 (11th).
- Galatasaray had a goal differential of -2 last season, 11th in the league.
- Giresunspor's goal differential last season was -6, 14th in the league.
Galatasaray Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Antalyaspor
W 1-0
Away
8/13/2022
Giresunspor
-
Home
8/21/2022
Umraniyespor
-
Away
8/28/2022
Trabzonspor
-
Away
9/4/2022
Gaziantep FK
-
Home
Giresunspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Adana Demirspor
L 3-2
Home
8/13/2022
Galatasaray
-
Away
8/21/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
-
Home
8/28/2022
Kayserispor
-
Away
9/4/2022
Konyaspor
-
Home
How To Watch
August
13
2022
Galatasaray vs. Giresunspor
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)