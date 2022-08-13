Skip to main content

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Giresunspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Giresunspor hits the pitch against Galatasaray at Nef Stadium on Saturday, August 13. The two Super Lig teams will face off at 2:45 PM ET. With three points, Galatasaray is fifth in the league table. Giresunspor has zero points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Giresunspor

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Nef Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Galatasaray and Giresunspor Stats

  • Galatasaray was 13th in the Super Lig in goals scored last season (1.3 per match), and Giresunspor was fifth defensively (1.2 conceded).
  • Giresunspor scored 1.1 goals per match last season (17th in the Super Lig), and Galatasaray gave up 1.4 (11th).
  • Galatasaray had a goal differential of -2 last season, 11th in the league.
  • Giresunspor's goal differential last season was -6, 14th in the league.

Galatasaray Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Antalyaspor

W 1-0

Away

8/13/2022

Giresunspor

-

Home

8/21/2022

Umraniyespor

-

Away

8/28/2022

Trabzonspor

-

Away

9/4/2022

Gaziantep FK

-

Home

Giresunspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Adana Demirspor

L 3-2

Home

8/13/2022

Galatasaray

-

Away

8/21/2022

Kasimpasa Istanbul

-

Home

8/28/2022

Kayserispor

-

Away

9/4/2022

Konyaspor

-

Home

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Galatasaray vs. Giresunspor

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Galatasaray vs. Giresunspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 seconds ago
imago1013701309h
Soccer

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Club América

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Jul 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Ercan Kara (9) controls the ball against Inter Miami defender Damion Lowe (31) in the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch New York City FC at Inter Miami: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
pickleball
Pickleball

How to Watch Sketchers Summer Championship: Stream Pickleball Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas6 minutes ago
USATSI_18862806
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Rangers

By Adam Childs9 minutes ago
Aug 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Mets: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs14 minutes ago
USATSI_18862730
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Astros

By Adam Childs20 minutes ago
CFL
CFL Football

How to Watch BC Lions at Calgary Stampeders: Stream CFL Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth23 minutes ago
USATSI_18856415
Tennis

How to Watch National Bank Open Semifinals Canada

By Kristofer Habbas27 minutes ago