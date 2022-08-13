Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Manchester City and AFC Bournemouth will meet at Etihad Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will get underway on August 13 at 10:00 AM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada. Manchester City has three points, and is second in the league. Bournemouth has three points, and is in second place.

How to Stream Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth in Canada

Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City and Bournemouth Stats

Manchester City scored 99 league goals last season (2.6 per game). Bournemouth did not concede a single goal.

Bournemouth did not score a goal last season. Manchester City conceded 26 goals (0.7 per game).

With 99 goals scored and 26 allowed, Manchester City was first in the Premier League in goal differential.

Manchester City Key Players

Erling Haaland was a top performer last year with 22 goals in 24 league games for Borussia Dortmund.

Riyad Mahrez had 11 goals (in 36 league games) for Manchester City.

Haaland's assist total for Borussia Dortmund hit eight a season ago.

Bournemouth Key Players

Ryan Fredericks scored zero goals in 25 games last season for West Ham.

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 West Ham W 2-0 Away 8/13/2022 Bournemouth - Home 8/21/2022 Newcastle - Away 8/27/2022 Crystal Palace - Home 8/31/2022 Nottingham Forest - Home

Bournemouth Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Aston Villa W 2-0 Home 8/13/2022 Manchester City - Away 8/20/2022 Arsenal - Home 8/27/2022 Liverpool - Away 8/31/2022 Wolverhampton - Home

