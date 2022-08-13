Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/13/2022
Manchester City and AFC Bournemouth will meet at Etihad Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will get underway on August 13 at 10:00 AM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada. Manchester City has three points, and is second in the league. Bournemouth has three points, and is in second place.
How to Stream Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth in Canada
- Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Manchester City and Bournemouth Stats
- Manchester City scored 99 league goals last season (2.6 per game). Bournemouth did not concede a single goal.
- Bournemouth did not score a goal last season. Manchester City conceded 26 goals (0.7 per game).
- With 99 goals scored and 26 allowed, Manchester City was first in the Premier League in goal differential.
Manchester City Key Players
- Erling Haaland was a top performer last year with 22 goals in 24 league games for Borussia Dortmund.
- Riyad Mahrez had 11 goals (in 36 league games) for Manchester City.
- Haaland's assist total for Borussia Dortmund hit eight a season ago.
Bournemouth Key Players
- Ryan Fredericks scored zero goals in 25 games last season for West Ham.
Manchester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
West Ham
W 2-0
Away
8/13/2022
Bournemouth
-
Home
8/21/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
8/27/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home
8/31/2022
Nottingham Forest
-
Home
Bournemouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Aston Villa
W 2-0
Home
8/13/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
8/20/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
8/27/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
8/31/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
