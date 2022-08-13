Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday, Manchester City and AFC Bournemouth will meet in Premier League action. The squads will battle at 10:00 AM ET, airing on USA Network from Etihad Stadium. Manchester City currently has three points, and is second in the league table. Bournemouth has three points, and is in second place.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Bournemouth

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Manchester City and Bournemouth Stats

  • Manchester City was first in the Premier League in goals scored last season (2.6 per match).
  • Manchester City gave up 0.7 goals per game (first) last season.
  • In terms of goal differential, Manchester City was first in the league last season at +73.
  • Manchester City took 16.6 shots per match last season (first in the Premier League).
  • Manchester City conceded 206 shots (first in league) last season.
  • Manchester City's shot differential last season (+426 overall, +11.2 per game) was first in the league.

Manchester City Key Players

  • Erling Haaland's offensive output last season included 22 goals in 24 league games for Borussia Dortmund.
  • In 36 league games last season for Manchester City, Riyad Mahrez scored 11 goals.
  • Haaland's assist total reached eight for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Bournemouth Key Players

  • Last season, AFC Bournemouth did not play in the Premier League.

Manchester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

West Ham

W 2-0

Away

8/13/2022

Bournemouth

-

Home

8/21/2022

Newcastle

-

Away

8/27/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Home

8/31/2022

Nottingham Forest

-

Home

Bournemouth Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Aston Villa

W 2-0

Home

8/13/2022

Manchester City

-

Away

8/20/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

8/27/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

8/31/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
