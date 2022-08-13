Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

On Saturday, Manchester City and AFC Bournemouth will meet in Premier League action. The squads will battle at 10:00 AM ET, airing on USA Network from Etihad Stadium. Manchester City currently has three points, and is second in the league table. Bournemouth has three points, and is in second place.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Bournemouth

Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium

Manchester City and Bournemouth Stats

Manchester City was first in the Premier League in goals scored last season (2.6 per match).

Manchester City gave up 0.7 goals per game (first) last season.

In terms of goal differential, Manchester City was first in the league last season at +73.

Manchester City took 16.6 shots per match last season (first in the Premier League).

Manchester City conceded 206 shots (first in league) last season.

Manchester City's shot differential last season (+426 overall, +11.2 per game) was first in the league.

Manchester City Key Players

Erling Haaland's offensive output last season included 22 goals in 24 league games for Borussia Dortmund.

In 36 league games last season for Manchester City, Riyad Mahrez scored 11 goals.

Haaland's assist total reached eight for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Bournemouth Key Players

Last season, AFC Bournemouth did not play in the Premier League.

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 West Ham W 2-0 Away 8/13/2022 Bournemouth - Home 8/21/2022 Newcastle - Away 8/27/2022 Crystal Palace - Home 8/31/2022 Nottingham Forest - Home

Bournemouth Schedule