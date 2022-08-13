New England Revolution vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, New England Revolution and DC United will face off in MLS action. The clubs will square off at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on CBS from Gillette Stadium. New England has 30 points, ranking 21st overall in the league. DC United has 22 points, and is 28th overall.
How to Watch New England vs. DC United
- Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
New England and DC United Stats
- New England scores 1.5 goals per game (11th in MLS), and DC United concedes 2.0 per match (27th in league).
- DC United is 24th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and New England is 12th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).
- New England's goal differential (+1) is 11th in the league.
- DC United has a goal differential of -19 for the season, which ranks 27th in the league.
New England Key Players
- Gustavo Bou is New England's leading scorer this season, with seven goals in 12 games (27th in league).
- The second-leading scorer for New England is Matt Polster, who has two goals in 19 games.
- Brandon Bye is New England's leader in assists, with four in 21 games (28th in league).
DC United Key Players
- Ola Kamara scored nine goals in 13 games for DC United last season.
- Miguel Berry scored eight times in 28 appearances for Columbus.
- In 28 games for Seattle last season, Brad Smith had four assists.
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Columbus
D 0-0
Away
7/30/2022
Toronto FC
D 0-0
Home
8/6/2022
Orlando City SC
W 3-0
Away
8/13/2022
DC United
-
Home
8/17/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
8/20/2022
Montreal
-
Away
8/28/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Orlando City SC
W 2-1
Home
8/3/2022
Charlotte FC
L 3-0
Away
8/6/2022
New York
D 0-0
Home
8/13/2022
New England
-
Away
8/16/2022
LAFC
-
Away
8/20/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
8/28/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
How To Watch
August
13
2022
D.C. United at New England Revolution
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)