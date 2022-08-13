New England Revolution vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 16, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou (7) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Philadelphia Union during the second half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, New England Revolution and DC United will face off in MLS action. The clubs will square off at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on CBS from Gillette Stadium. New England has 30 points, ranking 21st overall in the league. DC United has 22 points, and is 28th overall.

How to Watch New England vs. DC United

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Gillette Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

New England and DC United Stats

  • New England scores 1.5 goals per game (11th in MLS), and DC United concedes 2.0 per match (27th in league).
  • DC United is 24th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and New England is 12th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).
  • New England's goal differential (+1) is 11th in the league.
  • DC United has a goal differential of -19 for the season, which ranks 27th in the league.

New England Key Players

  • Gustavo Bou is New England's leading scorer this season, with seven goals in 12 games (27th in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for New England is Matt Polster, who has two goals in 19 games.
  • Brandon Bye is New England's leader in assists, with four in 21 games (28th in league).

DC United Key Players

  • Ola Kamara scored nine goals in 13 games for DC United last season.
  • Miguel Berry scored eight times in 28 appearances for Columbus.
  • In 28 games for Seattle last season, Brad Smith had four assists.

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Columbus

D 0-0

Away

7/30/2022

Toronto FC

D 0-0

Home

8/6/2022

Orlando City SC

W 3-0

Away

8/13/2022

DC United

-

Home

8/17/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

8/20/2022

Montreal

-

Away

8/28/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Orlando City SC

W 2-1

Home

8/3/2022

Charlotte FC

L 3-0

Away

8/6/2022

New York

D 0-0

Home

8/13/2022

New England

-

Away

8/16/2022

LAFC

-

Away

8/20/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

8/28/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

