New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Saturday includes New York Red Bulls facing Orlando City SC. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 6:00 PM ET from Red Bull Arena, broadcast on FOX. New York is currently sixth overall in the league in points, with 37. Orlando City SC is 18th, with 30.
How to Watch New York vs. Orlando City SC
- Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
New York and Orlando City SC Stats
- New York is ninth in MLS in goals scored (38 in 24 games), and Orlando City SC is 17th in goals allowed (36 in 24).
- Orlando City SC scores 1.1 goals per game (25th in MLS), and New York allows 1.3 per game (seventh in league).
- New York has a goal differential of +8 on the season, fifth in the league.
- Orlando City SC is 22nd in the league in goal differential at -9.
New York Key Players
- Lewis Morgan has 10 goals in 23 games -- No. 1 on New York, and 11th in the league.
- The second-leading scorer for New York is Luquinhas, who has five goals in 21 games.
- New York's leader in assists is Omir Fernandez, who has three (on 12 chances created) in 24 league appearances.
Orlando City SC Key Players
- Benji Michel scored four goals in 35 games last season for Orlando City SC.
- Junior Urso contributed four goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 32 league appearances for Orlando City SC.
- In 30 games for Orlando City SC last season, Mauricio Pereyra had nine assists.
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/24/2022
Austin FC
W 4-3
Away
8/2/2022
Colorado
L 5-4
Home
8/6/2022
DC United
D 0-0
Away
8/13/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
8/17/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
8/20/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
8/27/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Philadelphia
L 1-0
Home
7/31/2022
DC United
L 2-1
Away
8/6/2022
New England
L 3-0
Home
8/13/2022
New York
-
Away
8/21/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
8/28/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
8/31/2022
Seattle
-
Home
How To Watch
August
13
2022
Orlando City SC at New York Red Bulls
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
6:00
PM/EST
