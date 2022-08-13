New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Ercan Kara (9) leaves the game against the Philadelphia Union in the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Saturday includes New York Red Bulls facing Orlando City SC. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 6:00 PM ET from Red Bull Arena, broadcast on FOX. New York is currently sixth overall in the league in points, with 37. Orlando City SC is 18th, with 30.

How to Watch New York vs. Orlando City SC

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Red Bull Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

New York and Orlando City SC Stats

  • New York is ninth in MLS in goals scored (38 in 24 games), and Orlando City SC is 17th in goals allowed (36 in 24).
  • Orlando City SC scores 1.1 goals per game (25th in MLS), and New York allows 1.3 per game (seventh in league).
  • New York has a goal differential of +8 on the season, fifth in the league.
  • Orlando City SC is 22nd in the league in goal differential at -9.

New York Key Players

  • Lewis Morgan has 10 goals in 23 games -- No. 1 on New York, and 11th in the league.
  • The second-leading scorer for New York is Luquinhas, who has five goals in 21 games.
  • New York's leader in assists is Omir Fernandez, who has three (on 12 chances created) in 24 league appearances.

Orlando City SC Key Players

  • Benji Michel scored four goals in 35 games last season for Orlando City SC.
  • Junior Urso contributed four goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 32 league appearances for Orlando City SC.
  • In 30 games for Orlando City SC last season, Mauricio Pereyra had nine assists.

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Austin FC

W 4-3

Away

8/2/2022

Colorado

L 5-4

Home

8/6/2022

DC United

D 0-0

Away

8/13/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

8/17/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

8/20/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

8/27/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

Orlando City SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Philadelphia

L 1-0

Home

7/31/2022

DC United

L 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

New England

L 3-0

Home

8/13/2022

New York

-

Away

8/21/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

8/28/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

8/31/2022

Seattle

-

Home

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Orlando City SC at New York Red Bulls

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
