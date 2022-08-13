New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Ercan Kara (9) leaves the game against the Philadelphia Union in the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Saturday includes New York Red Bulls facing Orlando City SC. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 6:00 PM ET from Red Bull Arena, broadcast on FOX. New York is currently sixth overall in the league in points, with 37. Orlando City SC is 18th, with 30.

How to Watch New York vs. Orlando City SC

Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Red Bull Arena

New York and Orlando City SC Stats

New York is ninth in MLS in goals scored (38 in 24 games), and Orlando City SC is 17th in goals allowed (36 in 24).

Orlando City SC scores 1.1 goals per game (25th in MLS), and New York allows 1.3 per game (seventh in league).

New York has a goal differential of +8 on the season, fifth in the league.

Orlando City SC is 22nd in the league in goal differential at -9.

New York Key Players

Lewis Morgan has 10 goals in 23 games -- No. 1 on New York, and 11th in the league.

The second-leading scorer for New York is Luquinhas, who has five goals in 21 games.

New York's leader in assists is Omir Fernandez, who has three (on 12 chances created) in 24 league appearances.

Orlando City SC Key Players

Benji Michel scored four goals in 35 games last season for Orlando City SC.

Junior Urso contributed four goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 32 league appearances for Orlando City SC.

In 30 games for Orlando City SC last season, Mauricio Pereyra had nine assists.

New York Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/24/2022 Austin FC W 4-3 Away 8/2/2022 Colorado L 5-4 Home 8/6/2022 DC United D 0-0 Away 8/13/2022 Orlando City SC - Home 8/17/2022 Atlanta United FC - Away 8/20/2022 FC Cincinnati - Home 8/27/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home

Orlando City SC Schedule