Pumas UNAM vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in Liga MX will feature CF America against Pumas UNAM, with action starting from Estadio Olimpico Universitario at 8:05 PM ET on TUDN. CF America is 15th in the league, with seven points. Pumas UNAM is 10th, with eight.
- Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Match Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Universitario
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Pumas UNAM and CF America Stats
- CF America scores 1.2 goals per game (11th in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM concedes one per match (second in league).
- Pumas UNAM is scoring 1.2 goals per match (11th in Liga MX), and CF America is giving up 1.5 per match (13th in league).
- CF America is 11th in the league in goal differential at -2.
- Pumas UNAM's goal differential (+1) is seventh in the league.
CF America Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
L 2-0
Away
7/31/2022
Club Leon
L 3-2
Away
8/7/2022
FC Juarez
W 2-1
Home
8/13/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Away
8/17/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
8/20/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Home
8/23/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Away
Pumas UNAM Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/24/2022
CF Pachuca
D 0-0
Away
7/27/2022
Mazatlan FC
D 1-1
Home
7/31/2022
CF Monterrey
D 1-1
Home
8/13/2022
CF America
-
Home
8/18/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Away
8/21/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Home
8/24/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Away
