Pumas UNAM vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

Saturday in Liga MX will feature CF America against Pumas UNAM, with action starting from Estadio Olimpico Universitario at 8:05 PM ET on TUDN. CF America is 15th in the league, with seven points. Pumas UNAM is 10th, with eight.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. CF America

Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Match Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: TUDN

Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Universitario

Pumas UNAM and CF America Stats

CF America scores 1.2 goals per game (11th in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM concedes one per match (second in league).

Pumas UNAM is scoring 1.2 goals per match (11th in Liga MX), and CF America is giving up 1.5 per match (13th in league).

CF America is 11th in the league in goal differential at -2.

Pumas UNAM's goal differential (+1) is seventh in the league.

CF America Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente L 2-0 Away 7/31/2022 Club Leon L 3-2 Away 8/7/2022 FC Juarez W 2-1 Home 8/13/2022 Pumas UNAM - Away 8/17/2022 CF Pachuca - Away 8/20/2022 Cruz Azul - Home 8/23/2022 Queretaro FC - Away

Pumas UNAM Schedule