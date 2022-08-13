Pumas UNAM vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday in Liga MX will feature CF America against Pumas UNAM, with action starting from Estadio Olimpico Universitario at 8:05 PM ET on TUDN. CF America is 15th in the league, with seven points. Pumas UNAM is 10th, with eight.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. CF America

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Universitario
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Pumas UNAM and CF America Stats

  • CF America scores 1.2 goals per game (11th in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM concedes one per match (second in league).
  • Pumas UNAM is scoring 1.2 goals per match (11th in Liga MX), and CF America is giving up 1.5 per match (13th in league).
  • CF America is 11th in the league in goal differential at -2.
  • Pumas UNAM's goal differential (+1) is seventh in the league.

CF America Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

L 2-0

Away

7/31/2022

Club Leon

L 3-2

Away

8/7/2022

FC Juarez

W 2-1

Home

8/13/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Away

8/17/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

8/20/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Home

8/23/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Away

Pumas UNAM Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

CF Pachuca

D 0-0

Away

7/27/2022

Mazatlan FC

D 1-1

Home

7/31/2022

CF Monterrey

D 1-1

Home

8/13/2022

CF America

-

Home

8/18/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Away

8/21/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Home

8/24/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Pumas UNAM vs. América

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
