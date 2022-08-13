Southampton FC vs. Leeds United Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Saturday's action in the Premier League will see Leeds United face off against Southampton FC. The game at St. Mary's Stadium starts at 10:00 AM ET. With zero points, Southampton is 20th in the league table. Leeds has three points, and is in sixth place.

How to Stream Southampton FC vs. Leeds United in Canada

Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

Stadium: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton and Leeds Stats

Southampton was 13th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (43 overall, 1.1 per game), and Leeds was 19th in goals conceded (79 overall, 2.1 per game).

Leeds was 15th in the Premier League lsat season in goals scored (42 overall, 1.1 per game), and Southampton was 17th in goals conceded (67 overall, 1.8 per game).

Southampton was outscored 67-43, 17th in the Premier League in goal differential.

In terms of goal differential, Leeds was 18th in the Premier League at -37.

Southampton Key Players

Sekou Mara was a top performer last season with six goals in 33 league games for Girondins Bordeaux.

Over 37 league games last season for Southampton, Oriol Romeu recorded two goals.

Over 30 league appearances a season ago for Southampton, Nathan Redmond's assist tally reached five.

Leeds Key Players

Jack Harrison scored eight goals in 37 games for Leeds last season.

Rodrigo Moreno contributed six goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 33 league appearances for Leeds.

Playing for Leeds last season, Luke Ayling contributed two assists.

Southampton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Tottenham L 4-1 Away 8/13/2022 Leeds - Home 8/20/2022 Leicester City - Away 8/27/2022 Manchester United - Home 8/30/2022 Chelsea - Home

Leeds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Wolverhampton W 2-1 Home 8/13/2022 Southampton - Away 8/21/2022 Chelsea - Home 8/27/2022 Brighton - Away 8/30/2022 Everton - Home

