Southampton FC vs. Leeds United Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Southampton FC vs. Leeds United Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/13/2022
Saturday's action in the Premier League will see Leeds United face off against Southampton FC. The game at St. Mary's Stadium starts at 10:00 AM ET. With zero points, Southampton is 20th in the league table. Leeds has three points, and is in sixth place.
How to Stream Southampton FC vs. Leeds United in Canada
- Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: St. Mary's Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Southampton and Leeds Stats
- Southampton was 13th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (43 overall, 1.1 per game), and Leeds was 19th in goals conceded (79 overall, 2.1 per game).
- Leeds was 15th in the Premier League lsat season in goals scored (42 overall, 1.1 per game), and Southampton was 17th in goals conceded (67 overall, 1.8 per game).
- Southampton was outscored 67-43, 17th in the Premier League in goal differential.
- In terms of goal differential, Leeds was 18th in the Premier League at -37.
Southampton Key Players
- Sekou Mara was a top performer last season with six goals in 33 league games for Girondins Bordeaux.
- Over 37 league games last season for Southampton, Oriol Romeu recorded two goals.
- Over 30 league appearances a season ago for Southampton, Nathan Redmond's assist tally reached five.
Leeds Key Players
- Jack Harrison scored eight goals in 37 games for Leeds last season.
- Rodrigo Moreno contributed six goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 33 league appearances for Leeds.
- Playing for Leeds last season, Luke Ayling contributed two assists.
Southampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Tottenham
L 4-1
Away
8/13/2022
Leeds
-
Home
8/20/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
8/27/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
8/30/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
Leeds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Wolverhampton
W 2-1
Home
8/13/2022
Southampton
-
Away
8/21/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
8/27/2022
Brighton
-
Away
8/30/2022
Everton
-
Home
How To Watch
August
13
2022
Southampton FC vs Leeds United
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
