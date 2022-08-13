Southampton FC vs. Leeds United Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Skip to main content

Southampton FC vs. Leeds United Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/13/2022

Saturday's action in the Premier League will see Leeds United face off against Southampton FC. The game at St. Mary's Stadium starts at 10:00 AM ET. With zero points, Southampton is 20th in the league table. Leeds has three points, and is in sixth place.

How to Stream Southampton FC vs. Leeds United in Canada

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Stadium: St. Mary's Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!

Southampton and Leeds Stats

  • Southampton was 13th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (43 overall, 1.1 per game), and Leeds was 19th in goals conceded (79 overall, 2.1 per game).
  • Leeds was 15th in the Premier League lsat season in goals scored (42 overall, 1.1 per game), and Southampton was 17th in goals conceded (67 overall, 1.8 per game).
  • Southampton was outscored 67-43, 17th in the Premier League in goal differential.
  • In terms of goal differential, Leeds was 18th in the Premier League at -37.

Southampton Key Players

  • Sekou Mara was a top performer last season with six goals in 33 league games for Girondins Bordeaux.
  • Over 37 league games last season for Southampton, Oriol Romeu recorded two goals.
  • Over 30 league appearances a season ago for Southampton, Nathan Redmond's assist tally reached five.

Leeds Key Players

  • Jack Harrison scored eight goals in 37 games for Leeds last season.
  • Rodrigo Moreno contributed six goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 33 league appearances for Leeds.
  • Playing for Leeds last season, Luke Ayling contributed two assists.

Southampton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Tottenham

L 4-1

Away

8/13/2022

Leeds

-

Home

8/20/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

8/27/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

8/30/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

Leeds Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Wolverhampton

W 2-1

Home

8/13/2022

Southampton

-

Away

8/21/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

8/27/2022

Brighton

-

Away

8/30/2022

Everton

-

Home

Free Trial is available in the US only.

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Southampton FC vs Leeds United

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Arsenal FC vs. Leicester City Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Southampton FC vs. Leeds United Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Aston Villa vs. Everton FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Aston Villa vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jacob deGrom
SI Guide

Jacob deGrom Faces Red-Hot Phillies

By Josh Rosenblat3 hours ago