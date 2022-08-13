Toronto FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Saturday will include Toronto FC facing Portland Timbers. The two teams will hit the pitch at 7:30 PM ET from BMO Field, broadcast on ROOT SPORTS Northwest. Toronto FC is currently 24th in the league in points, with 26. Portland is 12th, with 33.
How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Portland
- Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BMO Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Toronto FC and Portland Stats
- Toronto FC is scoring 1.4 goals per game (12th in MLS), and Portland is giving up 1.5 per game (19th in league).
- Portland puts up 1.6 goals per match (fourth in MLS), and Toronto FC concedes 1.8 per game (24th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Toronto FC is 21st in the league at -8.
- Portland has a goal differential of +4 for the season, which ranks eighth in the league.
Toronto FC Key Players
- Jesus Jimenez has eight goals in 24 games -- tops on Toronto FC, and 17th in the league.
- Jonathan Osorio has eight goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 19 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
- Toronto FC's leader in assists is Osorio, who has four in 19 games (28th in league).
Portland Key Players
- Felipe Mora scored 13 goals (on 38 shots) for Portland last season.
- Dairon Asprilla scored 10 goals in 37 league games for Portland a season ago.
- Playing for Portland last season, Sebastian Blanco had seven assists.
Toronto FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Charlotte FC
W 4-0
Home
7/30/2022
New England
D 0-0
Away
8/6/2022
Nashville SC
W 4-3
Away
8/13/2022
Portland
-
Home
8/17/2022
New England
-
Home
8/20/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
8/27/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Minnesota United FC
D 4-4
Away
8/3/2022
Nashville SC
D 1-1
Home
8/6/2022
FC Dallas
D 1-1
Home
8/13/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
8/21/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
8/26/2022
Seattle
-
Home
8/31/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
