Toronto FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

Aug 6, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (11) heads a ball against FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges (24) during the first half at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Saturday will include Toronto FC facing Portland Timbers. The two teams will hit the pitch at 7:30 PM ET from BMO Field, broadcast on ROOT SPORTS Northwest. Toronto FC is currently 24th in the league in points, with 26. Portland is 12th, with 33.

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Portland

Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: BMO Field

BMO Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Toronto FC and Portland Stats

Toronto FC is scoring 1.4 goals per game (12th in MLS), and Portland is giving up 1.5 per game (19th in league).

Portland puts up 1.6 goals per match (fourth in MLS), and Toronto FC concedes 1.8 per game (24th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Toronto FC is 21st in the league at -8.

Portland has a goal differential of +4 for the season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Toronto FC Key Players

Jesus Jimenez has eight goals in 24 games -- tops on Toronto FC, and 17th in the league.

Jonathan Osorio has eight goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 19 league appearances, tied for the team lead.

Toronto FC's leader in assists is Osorio, who has four in 19 games (28th in league).

Portland Key Players

Felipe Mora scored 13 goals (on 38 shots) for Portland last season.

Dairon Asprilla scored 10 goals in 37 league games for Portland a season ago.

Playing for Portland last season, Sebastian Blanco had seven assists.

Toronto FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Charlotte FC W 4-0 Home 7/30/2022 New England D 0-0 Away 8/6/2022 Nashville SC W 4-3 Away 8/13/2022 Portland - Home 8/17/2022 New England - Home 8/20/2022 Inter Miami CF - Away 8/27/2022 Charlotte FC - Away

Portland Schedule