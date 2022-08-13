Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/13/2022
Fulham will visit Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Saturday at 10:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on . Wolverhampton is 13th in the league table, with zero points. Fulham is ninth, with one.
How to Stream Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham in Canada
- Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Molineux Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!
Wolverhampton and Fulham Stats
- Wolverhampton was 17th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (one per match).
- Wolverhampton conceded 1.1 goals per game (fifth) last season.
- Wolverhampton's goal differential last season (-5) was 12th in the league.
- Wolverhampton was 18th in the Premier League in shots last season (327 in 38 matches).
- Last season, Wolverhampton gave up 10.5 shots per match (ninth in league).
- Wolverhampton's shot differential last season was -73 (-1.9 per game), 13th in the league.
Wolverhampton Key Players
- Nathan Collins was a top performer last year with two goals in 36 league games for Burnley.
- Jonny Castro also had two goals (in 17 league games) for Wolverhampton.
- Chiquinho's assist tally hit three for Wolverhampton last season.
Fulham Key Players
- Andreas Pereira scored zero goals (on zero shots) for Manchester United during last year's campaign.
Wolverhampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Leeds
L 2-1
Away
8/13/2022
Fulham
-
Home
8/20/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
8/28/2022
Newcastle
-
Home
8/31/2022
Bournemouth
-
Away
Fulham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Liverpool
D 2-2
Home
8/13/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
8/20/2022
Brentford
-
Home
8/27/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
8/30/2022
Brighton
-
Home
Free Trial is available in the US only.
How To Watch
August
13
2022
Fulham at Wolverhampton Wanderers
TV CHANNEL:
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)