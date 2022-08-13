Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/13/2022

Fulham will visit Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Saturday at 10:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on . Wolverhampton is 13th in the league table, with zero points. Fulham is ninth, with one.

How to Stream Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham in Canada

Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV:

Stadium: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton and Fulham Stats

Wolverhampton was 17th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (one per match).

Wolverhampton conceded 1.1 goals per game (fifth) last season.

Wolverhampton's goal differential last season (-5) was 12th in the league.

Wolverhampton was 18th in the Premier League in shots last season (327 in 38 matches).

Last season, Wolverhampton gave up 10.5 shots per match (ninth in league).

Wolverhampton's shot differential last season was -73 (-1.9 per game), 13th in the league.

Wolverhampton Key Players

Nathan Collins was a top performer last year with two goals in 36 league games for Burnley.

Jonny Castro also had two goals (in 17 league games) for Wolverhampton.

Chiquinho's assist tally hit three for Wolverhampton last season.

Fulham Key Players

Andreas Pereira scored zero goals (on zero shots) for Manchester United during last year's campaign.

Wolverhampton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Leeds L 2-1 Away 8/13/2022 Fulham - Home 8/20/2022 Tottenham - Away 8/28/2022 Newcastle - Home 8/31/2022 Bournemouth - Away

Fulham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Liverpool D 2-2 Home 8/13/2022 Wolverhampton - Away 8/20/2022 Brentford - Home 8/27/2022 Arsenal - Away 8/30/2022 Brighton - Home

