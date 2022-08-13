Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Skip to main content

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/13/2022

Fulham will visit Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Saturday at 10:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on . Wolverhampton is 13th in the league table, with zero points. Fulham is ninth, with one.

How to Stream Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham in Canada

Wolverhampton and Fulham Stats

  • Wolverhampton was 17th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (one per match).
  • Wolverhampton conceded 1.1 goals per game (fifth) last season.
  • Wolverhampton's goal differential last season (-5) was 12th in the league.
  • Wolverhampton was 18th in the Premier League in shots last season (327 in 38 matches).
  • Last season, Wolverhampton gave up 10.5 shots per match (ninth in league).
  • Wolverhampton's shot differential last season was -73 (-1.9 per game), 13th in the league.

Wolverhampton Key Players

  • Nathan Collins was a top performer last year with two goals in 36 league games for Burnley.
  • Jonny Castro also had two goals (in 17 league games) for Wolverhampton.
  • Chiquinho's assist tally hit three for Wolverhampton last season.

Fulham Key Players

  • Andreas Pereira scored zero goals (on zero shots) for Manchester United during last year's campaign.

Wolverhampton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Leeds

L 2-1

Away

8/13/2022

Fulham

-

Home

8/20/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

8/28/2022

Newcastle

-

Home

8/31/2022

Bournemouth

-

Away

Fulham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Liverpool

D 2-2

Home

8/13/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Away

8/20/2022

Brentford

-

Home

8/27/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

8/30/2022

Brighton

-

Home

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Fulham at Wolverhampton Wanderers

TV CHANNEL:
Time
10:00
AM/EST
