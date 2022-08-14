AC Ajaccio vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

How to Watch AC Ajaccio vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in Ligue 1 will feature RC Lens versus AC Ajaccio, with action getting underway from Stade Francois Coty at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. RC Lens is currently fourth in the league, with three points. AC Ajaccio is 15th, with zero.
How to Watch AC Ajaccio vs. RC Lens
- Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Francois Coty
AC Ajaccio and RC Lens Stats
- RC Lens was sixth in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (1.6 per game).
- Last season, RC Lens was 11th defensively (1.3).
- RC Lens' goal differential last season (+14) was eighth in the league.
- RC Lens was fifth in Ligue 1 in shots last season (11.7 per game).
- Last season, RC Lens was 10th in shots allowed (9.5 per game).
- In terms of shot differential, RC Lens was fifth in the league last season at +82 overall (+2.2 per match).
RC Lens Key Players
- Seko Fofana had eight goals in 38 games last year for RC Lens.
- Przemyslaw Frankowski put up six goals for RC Lens (in 37 league games).
- Frankowski's assist total for RC Lens hit four a season ago.
AC Ajaccio Key Players
- Last season, AC Ajaccio was not in Ligue 1.
RC Lens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Stade Brest 29
W 3-2
Home
8/14/2022
AC Ajaccio
-
Away
8/20/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
8/27/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
8/31/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
AC Ajaccio Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Olympique Lyon
L 2-1
Away
8/14/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
8/21/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
8/26/2022
Lille
-
Home
8/31/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
