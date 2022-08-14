AC Ajaccio vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch AC Ajaccio vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday in Ligue 1 will feature RC Lens versus AC Ajaccio, with action getting underway from Stade Francois Coty at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. RC Lens is currently fourth in the league, with three points. AC Ajaccio is 15th, with zero.

How to Watch AC Ajaccio vs. RC Lens

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Francois Coty
AC Ajaccio and RC Lens Stats

  • RC Lens was sixth in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (1.6 per game).
  • Last season, RC Lens was 11th defensively (1.3).
  • RC Lens' goal differential last season (+14) was eighth in the league.
  • RC Lens was fifth in Ligue 1 in shots last season (11.7 per game).
  • Last season, RC Lens was 10th in shots allowed (9.5 per game).
  • In terms of shot differential, RC Lens was fifth in the league last season at +82 overall (+2.2 per match).

RC Lens Key Players

  • Seko Fofana had eight goals in 38 games last year for RC Lens.
  • Przemyslaw Frankowski put up six goals for RC Lens (in 37 league games).
  • Frankowski's assist total for RC Lens hit four a season ago.

AC Ajaccio Key Players

  • Last season, AC Ajaccio was not in Ligue 1.

RC Lens Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Stade Brest 29

W 3-2

Home

8/14/2022

AC Ajaccio

-

Away

8/20/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

8/27/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

8/31/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

AC Ajaccio Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Olympique Lyon

L 2-1

Away

8/14/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

8/21/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

8/26/2022

Lille

-

Home

8/31/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

How To Watch

August
14
2022

AC Ajaccio vs. RC Lens

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
