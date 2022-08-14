AC Ajaccio vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

Sunday in Ligue 1 will feature RC Lens versus AC Ajaccio, with action getting underway from Stade Francois Coty at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. RC Lens is currently fourth in the league, with three points. AC Ajaccio is 15th, with zero.

How to Watch AC Ajaccio vs. RC Lens

Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Sunday, August 14, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Francois Coty

Stade Francois Coty

AC Ajaccio and RC Lens Stats

RC Lens was sixth in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (1.6 per game).

Last season, RC Lens was 11th defensively (1.3).

RC Lens' goal differential last season (+14) was eighth in the league.

RC Lens was fifth in Ligue 1 in shots last season (11.7 per game).

Last season, RC Lens was 10th in shots allowed (9.5 per game).

In terms of shot differential, RC Lens was fifth in the league last season at +82 overall (+2.2 per match).

RC Lens Key Players

Seko Fofana had eight goals in 38 games last year for RC Lens.

Przemyslaw Frankowski put up six goals for RC Lens (in 37 league games).

Frankowski's assist total for RC Lens hit four a season ago.

AC Ajaccio Key Players

Last season, AC Ajaccio was not in Ligue 1.

RC Lens Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Stade Brest 29 W 3-2 Home 8/14/2022 AC Ajaccio - Away 8/20/2022 AS Monaco - Away 8/27/2022 Stade Rennes - Home 8/31/2022 FC Lorient - Home

AC Ajaccio Schedule