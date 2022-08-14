Alanyaspor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

How to Watch Alanyaspor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Alanyaspor is set to meet Besiktas on Sunday, August 14 in the Super Lig. The game at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium starts at 2:45 PM ET on beIN Sports. With three points, Besiktas is currently fifth in the league table. Alanyaspor has three points, and is in third place.
How to Watch Alanyaspor vs. Besiktas
- Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium
Alanyaspor and Besiktas Stats
- Besiktas averaged 1.5 goals per match last season (seventh in the Super Lig), and Alanyaspor gave up 1.5 (15th in league).
- Alanyaspor scored 1.8 goals per match last season (third in the Super Lig), and Besiktas gave up 1.3 (eighth).
- In terms of goal differential, Besiktas was eighth in the league last season at +8.
- Alanyaspor was seventh in the league in goal differential last season at +9.
Besiktas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Kayserispor
W 1-0
Home
8/14/2022
Alanyaspor
-
Away
8/21/2022
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
-
Home
8/29/2022
Sivasspor
-
Home
9/4/2022
MKE Ankaragucu
-
Away
Alanyaspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
W 4-2
Away
8/14/2022
Besiktas
-
Home
8/22/2022
Sivasspor
-
Away
8/27/2022
-
Home
9/3/2022
Istanbul Basaksehir
-
Away
