Alanyaspor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

Alanyaspor is set to meet Besiktas on Sunday, August 14 in the Super Lig. The game at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium starts at 2:45 PM ET on beIN Sports. With three points, Besiktas is currently fifth in the league table. Alanyaspor has three points, and is in third place.

How to Watch Alanyaspor vs. Besiktas

Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Sunday, August 14, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium

Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium

Alanyaspor and Besiktas Stats

Besiktas averaged 1.5 goals per match last season (seventh in the Super Lig), and Alanyaspor gave up 1.5 (15th in league).

Alanyaspor scored 1.8 goals per match last season (third in the Super Lig), and Besiktas gave up 1.3 (eighth).

In terms of goal differential, Besiktas was eighth in the league last season at +8.

Alanyaspor was seventh in the league in goal differential last season at +9.

Besiktas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Kayserispor W 1-0 Home 8/14/2022 Alanyaspor - Away 8/21/2022 Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul - Home 8/29/2022 Sivasspor - Home 9/4/2022 MKE Ankaragucu - Away

Alanyaspor Schedule