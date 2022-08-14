Alanyaspor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Alanyaspor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alanyaspor is set to meet Besiktas on Sunday, August 14 in the Super Lig. The game at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium starts at 2:45 PM ET on beIN Sports. With three points, Besiktas is currently fifth in the league table. Alanyaspor has three points, and is in third place.

How to Watch Alanyaspor vs. Besiktas

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Alanyaspor and Besiktas Stats

  • Besiktas averaged 1.5 goals per match last season (seventh in the Super Lig), and Alanyaspor gave up 1.5 (15th in league).
  • Alanyaspor scored 1.8 goals per match last season (third in the Super Lig), and Besiktas gave up 1.3 (eighth).
  • In terms of goal differential, Besiktas was eighth in the league last season at +8.
  • Alanyaspor was seventh in the league in goal differential last season at +9.

Besiktas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Kayserispor

W 1-0

Home

8/14/2022

Alanyaspor

-

Away

8/21/2022

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

-

Home

8/29/2022

Sivasspor

-

Home

9/4/2022

MKE Ankaragucu

-

Away

Alanyaspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

W 4-2

Away

8/14/2022

Besiktas

-

Home

8/22/2022

Sivasspor

-

Away

8/27/2022

-

Home

9/3/2022

Istanbul Basaksehir

-

Away

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Alanyaspor vs. Besiktas

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
