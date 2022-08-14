Chelsea FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Chelsea FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/14/2022
Tottenham Hotspur takes on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday at 11:30 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on fubo Sports Network Canada. With three points, Chelsea is eighth in the league. Tottenham has three points, and is in first place.
How to Stream Chelsea FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur in Canada
- Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
- Match Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Chelsea and Tottenham Stats
- Chelsea was third in the Premier League in goals scored last season (76 overall, 2.0 per game), and Tottenham was fourth in goals conceded (40 overall, 1.1 per game).
- In the Premier League last season, Tottenham put up 69 goals in 38 games (fourth in league), and Chelsea conceded 33 (third).
- Chelsea's goal difference (+43) was third in the Premier League.
- Tottenham's goal difference (+29) ranked fourth in the Premier League.
Chelsea Key Players
- Raheem Sterling's offensive output last year included 13 goals in 37 league games for Manchester City.
- In 35 league games for Chelsea, Mason Mount had 11 goals.
- Mount's assist total reached 10 for Chelsea last season.
Tottenham Key Players
- Richarlison had 11 goals in 30 games last season for Everton.
- Ivan Perisic contributed eight goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 37 league appearances for Inter Milan.
- Playing for Inter Milan last season, Perisic had seven assists.
Chelsea Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Everton
W 1-0
Away
8/14/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
8/21/2022
Leeds
-
Away
8/27/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
8/30/2022
Southampton
-
Away
Tottenham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Southampton
W 4-1
Home
8/14/2022
Chelsea
-
Away
8/20/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
8/28/2022
Nottingham Forest
-
Away
8/31/2022
West Ham
-
Away
How To Watch
August
14
2022
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
11:30
AM/EST
