Chelsea FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Skip to main content

Chelsea FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/14/2022

Tottenham Hotspur takes on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday at 11:30 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on fubo Sports Network Canada. With three points, Chelsea is eighth in the league. Tottenham has three points, and is in first place.

How to Stream Chelsea FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur in Canada

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Stadium: Stamford Bridge
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!

Chelsea and Tottenham Stats

  • Chelsea was third in the Premier League in goals scored last season (76 overall, 2.0 per game), and Tottenham was fourth in goals conceded (40 overall, 1.1 per game).
  • In the Premier League last season, Tottenham put up 69 goals in 38 games (fourth in league), and Chelsea conceded 33 (third).
  • Chelsea's goal difference (+43) was third in the Premier League.
  • Tottenham's goal difference (+29) ranked fourth in the Premier League.

Chelsea Key Players

  • Raheem Sterling's offensive output last year included 13 goals in 37 league games for Manchester City.
  • In 35 league games for Chelsea, Mason Mount had 11 goals.
  • Mount's assist total reached 10 for Chelsea last season.

Tottenham Key Players

  • Richarlison had 11 goals in 30 games last season for Everton.
  • Ivan Perisic contributed eight goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 37 league appearances for Inter Milan.
  • Playing for Inter Milan last season, Perisic had seven assists.

Chelsea Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Everton

W 1-0

Away

8/14/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

8/21/2022

Leeds

-

Away

8/27/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

8/30/2022

Southampton

-

Away

Tottenham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Southampton

W 4-1

Home

8/14/2022

Chelsea

-

Away

8/20/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

8/28/2022

Nottingham Forest

-

Away

8/31/2022

West Ham

-

Away

Free Trial is available in the US only.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
11:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Chelsea FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 seconds ago
Soccer

Chelsea FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff25 seconds ago
BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Washington County vs Palmview: Stream Pony League Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Perfect Game 12u Select All-Star Game: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs13 minutes ago
Soccer

OGC Nice vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Strasbourg
Soccer

How to Watch OGC Nice vs Strasbourg: Stream Ligue 1 Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Soccer

Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

AC Ajaccio vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago