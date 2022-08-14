Chelsea FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Tottenham Hotspur takes on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday at 11:30 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on fubo Sports Network Canada. With three points, Chelsea is eighth in the league. Tottenham has three points, and is in first place.

How to Stream Chelsea FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur in Canada

Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Sunday, August 14, 2022 Match Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and Tottenham Stats

Chelsea was third in the Premier League in goals scored last season (76 overall, 2.0 per game), and Tottenham was fourth in goals conceded (40 overall, 1.1 per game).

In the Premier League last season, Tottenham put up 69 goals in 38 games (fourth in league), and Chelsea conceded 33 (third).

Chelsea's goal difference (+43) was third in the Premier League.

Tottenham's goal difference (+29) ranked fourth in the Premier League.

Chelsea Key Players

Raheem Sterling's offensive output last year included 13 goals in 37 league games for Manchester City.

In 35 league games for Chelsea, Mason Mount had 11 goals.

Mount's assist total reached 10 for Chelsea last season.

Tottenham Key Players

Richarlison had 11 goals in 30 games last season for Everton.

Ivan Perisic contributed eight goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 37 league appearances for Inter Milan.

Playing for Inter Milan last season, Perisic had seven assists.

Chelsea Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Everton W 1-0 Away 8/14/2022 Tottenham - Home 8/21/2022 Leeds - Away 8/27/2022 Leicester City - Home 8/30/2022 Southampton - Away

Tottenham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Southampton W 4-1 Home 8/14/2022 Chelsea - Away 8/20/2022 Wolverhampton - Home 8/28/2022 Nottingham Forest - Away 8/31/2022 West Ham - Away

