Chelsea FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

How to Watch Chelsea FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Chelsea FC hosts Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 14. The two teams will square off at 11:30 AM ET, airing on USA Network. Chelsea is eighth in the league table, with three points. Tottenham is first, with three.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Tottenham

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Stadium: Stamford Bridge
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Chelsea and Tottenham Stats

  • Chelsea scored 76 goals in 38 games last season (third in the Premier League), and Tottenham conceded 40 (fourth).
  • Tottenham scored 1.8 goals per game last season (fourth in the Premier League), and Chelsea gave up 0.9 (third).
  • Chelsea was third in the league in goal differential last season at +43.
  • Tottenham's goal differential last season (+29) was fourth in the league.

Chelsea Key Players

  • Raheem Sterling put up 13 goals in 37 games last season for Manchester City.
  • In 35 league games for Chelsea, Mason Mount scored 11 goals.
  • In 35 league appearances a season ago for Chelsea, Mount's assist tally hit 10.

Tottenham Key Players

  • Richarlison had 11 goals (on 44 shots) last season for Everton.
  • Ivan Perisic scored eight goals in 37 games for Inter Milan.
  • Playing for Inter Milan last season, Perisic picked up seven assists (on 47 chances created).

Chelsea Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Everton

W 1-0

Away

8/14/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

8/21/2022

Leeds

-

Away

8/27/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

8/30/2022

Southampton

-

Away

Tottenham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Southampton

W 4-1

Home

8/14/2022

Chelsea

-

Away

8/20/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

8/28/2022

Nottingham Forest

-

Away

8/31/2022

West Ham

-

Away

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
11:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
