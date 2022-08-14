Chelsea FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

How to Watch Chelsea FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Chelsea FC hosts Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 14. The two teams will square off at 11:30 AM ET, airing on USA Network. Chelsea is eighth in the league table, with three points. Tottenham is first, with three.
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Tottenham
- Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
- Match Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Chelsea and Tottenham Stats
- Chelsea scored 76 goals in 38 games last season (third in the Premier League), and Tottenham conceded 40 (fourth).
- Tottenham scored 1.8 goals per game last season (fourth in the Premier League), and Chelsea gave up 0.9 (third).
- Chelsea was third in the league in goal differential last season at +43.
- Tottenham's goal differential last season (+29) was fourth in the league.
Chelsea Key Players
- Raheem Sterling put up 13 goals in 37 games last season for Manchester City.
- In 35 league games for Chelsea, Mason Mount scored 11 goals.
- In 35 league appearances a season ago for Chelsea, Mount's assist tally hit 10.
Tottenham Key Players
- Richarlison had 11 goals (on 44 shots) last season for Everton.
- Ivan Perisic scored eight goals in 37 games for Inter Milan.
- Playing for Inter Milan last season, Perisic picked up seven assists (on 47 chances created).
Chelsea Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Everton
W 1-0
Away
8/14/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
8/21/2022
Leeds
-
Away
8/27/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
8/30/2022
Southampton
-
Away
Tottenham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Southampton
W 4-1
Home
8/14/2022
Chelsea
-
Away
8/20/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
8/28/2022
Nottingham Forest
-
Away
8/31/2022
West Ham
-
Away
