Chelsea FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

Chelsea FC hosts Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 14. The two teams will square off at 11:30 AM ET, airing on USA Network. Chelsea is eighth in the league table, with three points. Tottenham is first, with three.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Tottenham

Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Sunday, August 14, 2022 Match Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and Tottenham Stats

Chelsea scored 76 goals in 38 games last season (third in the Premier League), and Tottenham conceded 40 (fourth).

Tottenham scored 1.8 goals per game last season (fourth in the Premier League), and Chelsea gave up 0.9 (third).

Chelsea was third in the league in goal differential last season at +43.

Tottenham's goal differential last season (+29) was fourth in the league.

Chelsea Key Players

Raheem Sterling put up 13 goals in 37 games last season for Manchester City.

In 35 league games for Chelsea, Mason Mount scored 11 goals.

In 35 league appearances a season ago for Chelsea, Mount's assist tally hit 10.

Tottenham Key Players

Richarlison had 11 goals (on 44 shots) last season for Everton.

Ivan Perisic scored eight goals in 37 games for Inter Milan.

Playing for Inter Milan last season, Perisic picked up seven assists (on 47 chances created).

Chelsea Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Everton W 1-0 Away 8/14/2022 Tottenham - Home 8/21/2022 Leeds - Away 8/27/2022 Leicester City - Home 8/30/2022 Southampton - Away

Tottenham Schedule