How to Watch Chicago Red Stars at Angel City FC: Stream NWSL Live, TV Channel

Chicago travels to face Angel City FC at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday in NWSL regular season action.

The NWSL regular season continues on Sunday when the Red Stars hit the road to face Angel City FC at Banc of California Stadium. Chicago is currently in fourth place in the NWSL table with 23 points after 14 matches. Angel City, meanwhile, is seventh in the league table with 18 points after 13 matches. The match on Sunday will be the first-ever meeting between Angel City and Chicago, with the Red Stars having 14 losses in their 24 all-time regular season games played in the pacific time zone. Angel City will also be looking to extend its unbeaten run in all competitions to three matches by avoiding a loss on Sunday.

How to Watch Chicago Red Stars at Angel City FC Today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Chicago Red Stars at Angel City FC game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Angel City is coming off of a 1-0 friendly win over Liga MX side Tigres UANL on Wednesday at Banc of California Stadium. The winning goal was scored by Savannah McCaskill in the 86th minute.

Chicago, meanwhile, is coming off of 2-0 win over Gotham FC last Sunday, thanks to goals from Tatumn Milazzo and Ava Cook. The win snapped a two-match losing streak for the Red Stars in NWSL action.

Regional restrictions may apply.