FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 6, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Cristian Espinoza (10) reacts during the second half against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 6, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Cristian Espinoza (10) reacts during the second half against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Saturday will feature FC Dallas playing San Jose Earthquakes. The two teams will start their contest at 9:00 PM ET from Toyota Stadium, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. FC Dallas is seventh in the league in points, with 36. San Jose is 26th, with 24.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. San Jose

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Toyota Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

FC Dallas and San Jose Stats

  • FC Dallas has scored 34 goals in 25 games (12th in MLS), and San Jose has given up 49 in 24 (28th in league).
  • San Jose has scored 39 goals in 24 games (eighth in MLS), and FC Dallas has given up 27 in 25 (fifth in league).
  • FC Dallas' goal differential (+7) is sixth in the league.
  • San Jose's goal differential is -10, which ranks 23rd in the league.

FC Dallas Key Players

  • Franco Jara has three goals in 23 games -- No. 1 on FC Dallas, and 93rd in the league.
  • Alan Velasco has three goals in 20 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • FC Dallas' leader in assists is Sebastian Lletget, who has four (on eight chances created) in 20 league appearances.

San Jose Key Players

  • Jeremy Ebobisse had five goals in 24 games last season in .
  • Cade Cowell also scored five goals in 33 games for San Jose.
  • Playing for San Jose last season, Cristian Espinoza had eight assists.

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Los Angeles

W 1-0

Home

8/2/2022

Seattle

L 1-0

Away

8/6/2022

Portland

D 1-1

Away

8/13/2022

San Jose

-

Home

8/17/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

8/21/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

8/27/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Real Salt Lake

D 2-2

Home

8/3/2022

Inter Miami CF

L 1-0

Home

8/6/2022

Austin FC

D 3-3

Away

8/13/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

8/20/2022

LAFC

-

Home

8/27/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

9/4/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

How To Watch

August
13
2022

San Jose Earthquakes at FC Dallas

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 5, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) goes up for a header against Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Tristan Blackmon (6) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 6, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Cristian Espinoza (10) reacts during the second half against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 10, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks batter Ketel Marte dodges an inside pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Aug 10, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks batter Ketel Marte dodges an inside pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Soccer

Pumas UNAM vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Daniel Evans at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1013813692h
Soccer

How to Watch Third Place Match, Alliance United vs. Varsity FC:

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
imago1013799821h
Other

How to Watch MX2 Finland: Race 2

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago