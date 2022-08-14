FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

Aug 6, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Cristian Espinoza (10) reacts during the second half against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Saturday will feature FC Dallas playing San Jose Earthquakes. The two teams will start their contest at 9:00 PM ET from Toyota Stadium, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. FC Dallas is seventh in the league in points, with 36. San Jose is 26th, with 24.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. San Jose

Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Toyota Stadium

Toyota Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

FC Dallas and San Jose Stats

FC Dallas has scored 34 goals in 25 games (12th in MLS), and San Jose has given up 49 in 24 (28th in league).

San Jose has scored 39 goals in 24 games (eighth in MLS), and FC Dallas has given up 27 in 25 (fifth in league).

FC Dallas' goal differential (+7) is sixth in the league.

San Jose's goal differential is -10, which ranks 23rd in the league.

FC Dallas Key Players

Franco Jara has three goals in 23 games -- No. 1 on FC Dallas, and 93rd in the league.

Alan Velasco has three goals in 20 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.

FC Dallas' leader in assists is Sebastian Lletget, who has four (on eight chances created) in 20 league appearances.

San Jose Key Players

Jeremy Ebobisse had five goals in 24 games last season in .

Cade Cowell also scored five goals in 33 games for San Jose.

Playing for San Jose last season, Cristian Espinoza had eight assists.

FC Dallas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Los Angeles W 1-0 Home 8/2/2022 Seattle L 1-0 Away 8/6/2022 Portland D 1-1 Away 8/13/2022 San Jose - Home 8/17/2022 Philadelphia - Home 8/21/2022 Nashville SC - Away 8/27/2022 Real Salt Lake - Home

San Jose Schedule