FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

MLS action on Saturday will feature FC Dallas playing San Jose Earthquakes. The two teams will start their contest at 9:00 PM ET from Toyota Stadium, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. FC Dallas is seventh in the league in points, with 36. San Jose is 26th, with 24.
How to Watch FC Dallas vs. San Jose
- Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Toyota Stadium
FC Dallas and San Jose Stats
- FC Dallas has scored 34 goals in 25 games (12th in MLS), and San Jose has given up 49 in 24 (28th in league).
- San Jose has scored 39 goals in 24 games (eighth in MLS), and FC Dallas has given up 27 in 25 (fifth in league).
- FC Dallas' goal differential (+7) is sixth in the league.
- San Jose's goal differential is -10, which ranks 23rd in the league.
FC Dallas Key Players
- Franco Jara has three goals in 23 games -- No. 1 on FC Dallas, and 93rd in the league.
- Alan Velasco has three goals in 20 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
- FC Dallas' leader in assists is Sebastian Lletget, who has four (on eight chances created) in 20 league appearances.
San Jose Key Players
- Jeremy Ebobisse had five goals in 24 games last season in .
- Cade Cowell also scored five goals in 33 games for San Jose.
- Playing for San Jose last season, Cristian Espinoza had eight assists.
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Los Angeles
W 1-0
Home
8/2/2022
Seattle
L 1-0
Away
8/6/2022
Portland
D 1-1
Away
8/13/2022
San Jose
-
Home
8/17/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
8/21/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
8/27/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Real Salt Lake
D 2-2
Home
8/3/2022
Inter Miami CF
L 1-0
Home
8/6/2022
Austin FC
D 3-3
Away
8/13/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
8/20/2022
LAFC
-
Home
8/27/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
9/4/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
