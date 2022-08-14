FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CF Pachuca visits FC Juarez in Liga MX at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Saturday, August 13. The two clubs will square off at 10:05 PM ET, airing on FOX Sports Networks. With 12 points, CF Pachuca is currently fifth in the league table. FC Juarez has seven points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez
FC Juarez and CF Pachuca Stats

  • CF Pachuca is 11th in Liga MX offensively (one goal per match), and FC Juarez is fifth defensively (0.9 conceded per match).
  • FC Juarez is 16th in Liga MX offensively (0.8 goals per match), and CF Pachuca is first defensively (0.6 conceded per match).
  • CF Pachuca's goal differential (+3) is fourth in the league.
  • FC Juarez's goal differential is -1, which ranks 10th in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/27/2022

Necaxa

L 2-0

Away

7/30/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

D 0-0

Away

8/7/2022

Tigres UANL

W 2-0

Home

8/13/2022

FC Juarez

-

Away

8/17/2022

CF America

-

Home

8/21/2022

Club Leon

-

Home

8/25/2022

Atlas FC

-

Home

FC Juarez Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

D 1-1

Home

8/3/2022

Atletico San Luis

D 1-1

Home

8/7/2022

CF America

L 2-1

Away

8/13/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Home

8/16/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

8/20/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Home

8/26/2022

Puebla FC

-

Away

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Juárez vs. Pachuca

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
