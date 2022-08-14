FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CF Pachuca visits FC Juarez in Liga MX at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Saturday, August 13. The two clubs will square off at 10:05 PM ET, airing on FOX Sports Networks. With 12 points, CF Pachuca is currently fifth in the league table. FC Juarez has seven points, and is in 13th place.
How to Watch FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca
- Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez
- Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez
FC Juarez and CF Pachuca Stats
- CF Pachuca is 11th in Liga MX offensively (one goal per match), and FC Juarez is fifth defensively (0.9 conceded per match).
- FC Juarez is 16th in Liga MX offensively (0.8 goals per match), and CF Pachuca is first defensively (0.6 conceded per match).
- CF Pachuca's goal differential (+3) is fourth in the league.
- FC Juarez's goal differential is -1, which ranks 10th in the league.
CF Pachuca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/27/2022
Necaxa
L 2-0
Away
7/30/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
D 0-0
Away
8/7/2022
Tigres UANL
W 2-0
Home
8/13/2022
FC Juarez
-
Away
8/17/2022
CF America
-
Home
8/21/2022
Club Leon
-
Home
8/25/2022
Atlas FC
-
Home
FC Juarez Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/29/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
D 1-1
Home
8/3/2022
Atletico San Luis
D 1-1
Home
8/7/2022
CF America
L 2-1
Away
8/13/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Home
8/16/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
8/20/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Home
8/26/2022
Puebla FC
-
Away
