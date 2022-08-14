FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

CF Pachuca visits FC Juarez in Liga MX at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Saturday, August 13. The two clubs will square off at 10:05 PM ET, airing on FOX Sports Networks. With 12 points, CF Pachuca is currently fifth in the league table. FC Juarez has seven points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca

Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Match Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez

Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez

FC Juarez and CF Pachuca Stats

CF Pachuca is 11th in Liga MX offensively (one goal per match), and FC Juarez is fifth defensively (0.9 conceded per match).

FC Juarez is 16th in Liga MX offensively (0.8 goals per match), and CF Pachuca is first defensively (0.6 conceded per match).

CF Pachuca's goal differential (+3) is fourth in the league.

FC Juarez's goal differential is -1, which ranks 10th in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/27/2022 Necaxa L 2-0 Away 7/30/2022 Guadalajara Chivas D 0-0 Away 8/7/2022 Tigres UANL W 2-0 Home 8/13/2022 FC Juarez - Away 8/17/2022 CF America - Home 8/21/2022 Club Leon - Home 8/25/2022 Atlas FC - Home

FC Juarez Schedule