FC Lorient vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

FC Lorient takes on Olympique Lyon at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Sunday at 7:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon has three points, and is sixth in the league table. FC Lorient has three points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Olympique Lyon

Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Sunday, August 14, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir

FC Lorient and Olympique Lyon Stats

Olympique Lyon scored 1.7 goals per match last season (third in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient gave up 1.7 (19th).

FC Lorient was 19th in Ligue 1 offensively last season (0.9 goals per game), and Olympique Lyon was 14th defensively (1.3).

Olympique Lyon had a goal differential of +15 last season, seventh in the league.

FC Lorient's goal differential last season was -28, 19th in the league.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

Karl Toko Ekambi was a top performer last season with 12 goals in 30 league games for Olympique Lyon.

Lucas Paqueta put up nine goals in 36 games for Olympique Lyon last season.

Over 35 league appearances a season ago for Arsenal, Alexandre Lacazette's assist total reached seven.

FC Lorient Key Players

Terem Moffi scored eight goals in 38 games last season for FC Lorient.

Sambou Soumano scored three times in 24 appearances for FC Lorient.

Playing for FC Lorient last season, Moffi had four assists.

Olympique Lyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 AC Ajaccio W 2-1 Home 8/14/2022 FC Lorient - Away 8/19/2022 Troyes - Home 8/28/2022 Stade Reims - Away 8/31/2022 AJ Auxerre - Home

FC Lorient Schedule