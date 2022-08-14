FC Lorient vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Lorient takes on Olympique Lyon at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Sunday at 7:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon has three points, and is sixth in the league table. FC Lorient has three points, and is in eighth place.
How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Olympique Lyon
- Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir
FC Lorient and Olympique Lyon Stats
- Olympique Lyon scored 1.7 goals per match last season (third in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient gave up 1.7 (19th).
- FC Lorient was 19th in Ligue 1 offensively last season (0.9 goals per game), and Olympique Lyon was 14th defensively (1.3).
- Olympique Lyon had a goal differential of +15 last season, seventh in the league.
- FC Lorient's goal differential last season was -28, 19th in the league.
Olympique Lyon Key Players
- Karl Toko Ekambi was a top performer last season with 12 goals in 30 league games for Olympique Lyon.
- Lucas Paqueta put up nine goals in 36 games for Olympique Lyon last season.
- Over 35 league appearances a season ago for Arsenal, Alexandre Lacazette's assist total reached seven.
FC Lorient Key Players
- Terem Moffi scored eight goals in 38 games last season for FC Lorient.
- Sambou Soumano scored three times in 24 appearances for FC Lorient.
- Playing for FC Lorient last season, Moffi had four assists.
Olympique Lyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
AC Ajaccio
W 2-1
Home
8/14/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
8/19/2022
Troyes
-
Home
8/28/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
8/31/2022
AJ Auxerre
-
Home
FC Lorient Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Stade Rennes
W 1-0
Away
8/14/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
8/21/2022
Toulouse FC
-
Away
8/28/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
8/31/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
