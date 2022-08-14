FC Lorient vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Lorient takes on Olympique Lyon at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Sunday at 7:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon has three points, and is sixth in the league table. FC Lorient has three points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Olympique Lyon

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

FC Lorient and Olympique Lyon Stats

  • Olympique Lyon scored 1.7 goals per match last season (third in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient gave up 1.7 (19th).
  • FC Lorient was 19th in Ligue 1 offensively last season (0.9 goals per game), and Olympique Lyon was 14th defensively (1.3).
  • Olympique Lyon had a goal differential of +15 last season, seventh in the league.
  • FC Lorient's goal differential last season was -28, 19th in the league.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

  • Karl Toko Ekambi was a top performer last season with 12 goals in 30 league games for Olympique Lyon.
  • Lucas Paqueta put up nine goals in 36 games for Olympique Lyon last season.
  • Over 35 league appearances a season ago for Arsenal, Alexandre Lacazette's assist total reached seven.

FC Lorient Key Players

  • Terem Moffi scored eight goals in 38 games last season for FC Lorient.
  • Sambou Soumano scored three times in 24 appearances for FC Lorient.
  • Playing for FC Lorient last season, Moffi had four assists.

Olympique Lyon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

AC Ajaccio

W 2-1

Home

8/14/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

8/19/2022

Troyes

-

Home

8/28/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

8/31/2022

AJ Auxerre

-

Home

FC Lorient Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Stade Rennes

W 1-0

Away

8/14/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

8/21/2022

Toulouse FC

-

Away

8/28/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

8/31/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

How To Watch

August
14
2022

FC Lorient vs. Olympique Lyonnais

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
7:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Christian Pulisic plays for Chelsea against Arsenal
SI Guide

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Is This Season’s First ‘Big Six’ Match in the Premier League

By Josh Rosenblat41 seconds ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 seconds ago
rc lens
Soccer

How to Watch AC Ajaccio vs. RC Lens: Stream Ligue 1 Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown7 hours ago
Aug 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, US; LAFC forward Carlos Vela (10) reacts following the match against Club America at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Aug 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Luis Gonzalez (right) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Aug 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Luis Gonzalez (right) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Aug 6, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Cristian Espinoza (10) reacts during the second half against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago