FC Vizela vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

FC Porto and FC Vizela will meet in the Primeira Liga action on Sunday, August 14. The game at Estadio do FC Vizela begins at 1:00 PM ET on GolTV. With three points, FC Porto is currently second in the league. FC Vizela has three points, and is in fifth place.

How to Watch FC Vizela vs. FC Porto

Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: GolTV

Stadium: Estadio do FC Vizela

FC Vizela and FC Porto Stats

FC Porto scored 86 goals in 34 games last season (first in the Primeira Liga), and FC Vizela gave up 58 (18th).

FC Vizela scored 37 goals in 34 games last season (12th in the Primeira Liga), and FC Porto conceded 22 (second in league).

FC Porto's goal differential last season was +64, first in the league.

FC Vizela was 16th in the league in goal differential last season at -21.

FC Porto Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Maritimo Madeira W 5-1 Home 8/14/2022 FC Vizela - Away 8/20/2022 Sporting - Home 8/28/2022 Rio Ave FC - Away 9/4/2022 Gil Vicente Barcelos - Away

FC Vizela Schedule