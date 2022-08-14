FC Vizela vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

How to Watch FC Vizela vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Porto and FC Vizela will meet in the Primeira Liga action on Sunday, August 14. The game at Estadio do FC Vizela begins at 1:00 PM ET on GolTV. With three points, FC Porto is currently second in the league. FC Vizela has three points, and is in fifth place.
How to Watch FC Vizela vs. FC Porto
- Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: GolTV
- Stadium: Estadio do FC Vizela
FC Vizela and FC Porto Stats
- FC Porto scored 86 goals in 34 games last season (first in the Primeira Liga), and FC Vizela gave up 58 (18th).
- FC Vizela scored 37 goals in 34 games last season (12th in the Primeira Liga), and FC Porto conceded 22 (second in league).
- FC Porto's goal differential last season was +64, first in the league.
- FC Vizela was 16th in the league in goal differential last season at -21.
FC Porto Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Maritimo Madeira
W 5-1
Home
8/14/2022
FC Vizela
-
Away
8/20/2022
Sporting
-
Home
8/28/2022
Rio Ave FC
-
Away
9/4/2022
Gil Vicente Barcelos
-
Away
FC Vizela Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Rio Ave FC
W 1-0
Away
8/14/2022
FC Porto
-
Home
8/20/2022
GD Chaves
-
Away
8/29/2022
Gil Vicente Barcelos
-
Home
9/4/2022
Benfica
-
Away
