FC Vizela vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

How to Watch FC Vizela vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Porto and FC Vizela will meet in the Primeira Liga action on Sunday, August 14. The game at Estadio do FC Vizela begins at 1:00 PM ET on GolTV. With three points, FC Porto is currently second in the league. FC Vizela has three points, and is in fifth place.

How to Watch FC Vizela vs. FC Porto

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: GolTV
  • Stadium: Estadio do FC Vizela
FC Vizela and FC Porto Stats

  • FC Porto scored 86 goals in 34 games last season (first in the Primeira Liga), and FC Vizela gave up 58 (18th).
  • FC Vizela scored 37 goals in 34 games last season (12th in the Primeira Liga), and FC Porto conceded 22 (second in league).
  • FC Porto's goal differential last season was +64, first in the league.
  • FC Vizela was 16th in the league in goal differential last season at -21.

FC Porto Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Maritimo Madeira

W 5-1

Home

8/14/2022

FC Vizela

-

Away

8/20/2022

Sporting

-

Home

8/28/2022

Rio Ave FC

-

Away

9/4/2022

Gil Vicente Barcelos

-

Away

FC Vizela Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Rio Ave FC

W 1-0

Away

8/14/2022

FC Porto

-

Home

8/20/2022

GD Chaves

-

Away

8/29/2022

Gil Vicente Barcelos

-

Home

9/4/2022

Benfica

-

Away

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Vizela vs. FC Porto

TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
