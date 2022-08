Guadalajara Chivas vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

Atlas FC takes on Guadalajara Chivas at Estadio Akron on Saturday, August 13. The two Liga MX teams will battle at 10:05 PM ET. Guadalajara Chivas is 17th in the league table, with five points. Atlas FC is 14th, with seven.

How to Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs. Atlas FC

Match Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Match Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Stadium: Estadio Akron

Guadalajara Chivas and Atlas FC Stats

Guadalajara Chivas is 18th in Liga MX offensively (0.6 goals per match), and Atlas FC is 14th defensively (1.6 conceded per game).

Atlas FC is fifth in Liga MX offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Guadalajara Chivas is second defensively (0.9 allowed per game).

Guadalajara Chivas' goal differential is -2, which ranks 11th in the league.

Atlas FC's goal differential is -2, which ranks 11th in the league.

Guadalajara Chivas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/27/2022 Queretaro FC D 2-2 Away 7/30/2022 CF Pachuca D 0-0 Home 8/5/2022 Mazatlan FC L 2-1 Away 8/13/2022 Atlas FC - Home 8/19/2022 Necaxa - Away 8/23/2022 CF Monterrey - Home 8/27/2022 Pumas UNAM - Home

Atlas FC Schedule